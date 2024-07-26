The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24, while the Handball event begins from July 25 onwards.

On July 27, Indian athletes will be in action in badminton, rowing, shooting, tennis, table tennis, boxing and hockey.

Paris Olympics 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 27 12:30 - Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - India 2 - Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta | India 1 - Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh 12:30 - Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Heats - Balraj Panwar 14:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh 14:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Gold, Bronze Medal Matches (Subject to qualification) 15:30 - Tennis - Men’s Doubles First Round - Sriram Balaji/Rohan Bopanna vs Fabien Reboul/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 16:00 - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification - Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan Not before 19:10 - Badminton - Men’s Singles, Group Play Stage - Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) 19:15 - Table Tennis - Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round - Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman (Jordan) Not before 20:00 - Badminton - Men’s Doubles, Group Play Stage - Group C - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar (France) 21:00 - Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs New Zealand Not before 23:50 - Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C - Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (Republic of Korea) 00:02 - Women’s 54kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS