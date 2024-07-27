India’s shooter Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema failed to qualify for the final of the men’s 10m air pistol at the Paris Olympics in Chateauroux, France, on Saturday.

Sarabjot finished in ninth place, one short of the qualifying spots, missing out by virtue of scoring fewer inner 10s. He ended with 577 points after 60 shots, tied with Germany’s Robin Walter but having hit 16 inner 10s, one less than the German.

Cheema came 18th with a score of 574 and 17 inner 10s. He started strongly with series of 96, 97 and 97. However, a ‘7’ in fourth series and two 8s in fifth series made life difficult for him. He scored 97 in the final series as well but the damage had already been done.

Sarabjot began with a series of 94 before following it up with 97 and 96. A perfect 100 in the fourth series raised his hopes of qualification. However, he could only score 93 in the next series, which also included an ‘8’ shot.

In the final series, Sarabjot scored 87 from the first nine shots. The Indian required an inner 10 to match Walter’s tally but was unable to find one.

Serbia’s Damir Mikec topped the qualification round with 584 followed by Italy’s Federico Nilo Maldini (581) and Germany’s Christian Reitz (580).

