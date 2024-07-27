Kazakhstan won the first medal of Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday as it beat Germany 17-5 in the bronze-medal match in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at Chateauroux.

China and Republic of Korea, the top two qualifiers, will compete for the first gold medal of the Games in the same event.

Kazakh shooters Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won the first round 21.4-20.7 to take a 2-0 lead. Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich managed to equalise at 3-3 and 4-4 but could never take the lead.

Le and Satpayev won the next three rounds to make it 10-4. While the Germans did manage to tie the following, it only delayed the inevitable as the Kazakhs raced to a comfortable win.

Kazakhstan had also finished third in the qualification round while Germany finished fourth.

