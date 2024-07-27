China won the first gold medal of Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday as it beat Republic of Korea 16-12 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final at Chateauroux.

The Chinese pair of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao led the Korean duo of Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun after losing the first round and never fell behind again.

Keum and Park won the first round 20.6-20.3 before Huang and Shang clinched the next three rounds to take a 6-2 lead.

Korea made things interesting by winning two straight rounds after being 8-14 down but the Chinese pair held its nerve to seal the deal and retain the gold compatriots Yang Qian and Yang Haoran had won in Tokyo.

The reigning world champions had also topped the qualifying round ahead of their Korean rivals at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev defeated Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich 17-5 to win the bronze medal.

