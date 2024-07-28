Tottenham Hotspur signs South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

Tottenham Hotspur has signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon FC on a six-year deal, with the 18-year-old set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Having represented South Korea at Under-17 level, Yang scored eight goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for Gangwon.
Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Yang is Tottenham’s second signing of the close season, following highly-rated 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United. Yang will join countryman Son Heung-min, who captains Spurs and South Korea, at the North London club.
Tottenham begins its Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester City on August 19.
