MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham Hotspur signs South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

Having represented South Korea at Under-17 level, Yang scored eight goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for Gangwon.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 19:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur has signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon FC on a six-year deal, with the 18-year-old set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Having represented South Korea at Under-17 level, Yang scored eight goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for Gangwon.

ALSO READ: Messi-less Inter Miami wins Leagues Cup opener against Mexico’s Puebla

Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Yang is Tottenham’s second signing of the close season, following highly-rated 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United. Yang will join countryman Son Heung-min, who captains Spurs and South Korea, at the North London club.

Tottenham begins its Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester City on August 19.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: England 12/0, target - 82; Ben Stokes opens Ben Duckett
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 2: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to pre-quarters; Nadal in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham Hotspur signs South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 0-0 IKFC; First-half updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham Hotspur signs South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon
    Reuters
  2. Messi-less Inter Miami wins Leagues Cup opener against Mexico’s Puebla
    AFP
  3. Atletico Madrid reaches agreement to sign Le Normand
    Reuters
  4. Messi out for defending champion Inter Miami as Leagues Cup begins
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Everton signs Lindstrom on loan from Napoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: England 12/0, target - 82; Ben Stokes opens Ben Duckett
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 2: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to pre-quarters; Nadal in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham Hotspur signs South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 0-0 IKFC; First-half updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment