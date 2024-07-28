Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it plans to build a 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh that can host major international events, with the kingdom looking set to win the right to host the 2034 World Cup.
The Saudi sports ministry unveiled the approved design for the stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029, according to the state news agency SPA.
ALSO READ: Messi-less Inter Miami wins Leagues Cup opener against Mexico’s Puebla
The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities. It will be named after Saudi King Salman.
“This design was chosen from several submissions by six international companies, ensuring it meets FIFA requirements and standards of sustainability and architectural excellence,” SPA said.
In March, Saudi Arabia launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup. The bid is all but certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before FIFA’s deadline late last year.
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Jaiswal, Samson open after SL falters to 161/9; Play stopped due to rain
- Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi highlights, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 1-1 IKFC; Stojanovic and Ashley score in entertaining draw
- Saudi Arabia plans 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukrainian tennis player Kalinina withdraws from after catching a cold due to rain
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 2: Manu Bhaker clinches bronze; Nikhat Zareen through to pre-quarters; Nadal through to second round; HS Prannoy beats Roth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE