Saudi Arabia plans 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh

The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities. It will be named after Saudi King Salman.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 22:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it plans to build a 92,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh that can host major international events, with the kingdom looking set to win the right to host the 2034 World Cup.

The Saudi sports ministry unveiled the approved design for the stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029, according to the state news agency SPA.

ALSO READ: Messi-less Inter Miami wins Leagues Cup opener against Mexico’s Puebla

The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities. It will be named after Saudi King Salman.

“This design was chosen from several submissions by six international companies, ensuring it meets FIFA requirements and standards of sustainability and architectural excellence,” SPA said.

In March, Saudi Arabia launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup. The bid is all but certain to succeed due to the absence of any other expressions of interest before FIFA’s deadline late last year. 

