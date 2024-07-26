MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Swanson’s brace leads USWNT over Zambia

Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 08:21 IST , NICE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Mallory Swanson of Team United States in action against Zambia.
Mallory Swanson of Team United States in action against Zambia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mallory Swanson of Team United States in action against Zambia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.

Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection.

Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card and the team was limited to 10 players the rest of the way. Zulu sobbed as she left the field.

Hayes took over the U.S. team in late May after finishing out the season with Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. She shook things up a bit with her roster, leaving star forward Alex Morgan, a veteran of three Olympics, at home.

Hayes is charged with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

ALSO READ |

Rodman, making her Olympic debut, scored in the 17th minute. U.S. captain Lindsey Horan passed to Rodman, who deftly shot around onrushing Zambian goalkeeper Ngambo Musole.

Swanson scored twice within 70 seconds in the 24th and 25th minutes to give the Americans a 3-0 lead in the Group B match in Nice.

U.S. forward Sophia Smith left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the first half and was replaced by Lynn Williams.

Williams was originally an alternate on Hayes’ Olympic roster, but Catarina Macario wasn’t able to play in France because of minor knee irritation.

It was the first time the United States has faced Zambia on the international stage.

While Zambia started stars Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, neither of them was able to break through.

Banda is a proven scorer, with 12 goals in 12 games this season for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League. At the Tokyo Games, she had a pair of back-to-back hat tricks in the group stage\.

Paris 2024 Olympics

olympics

Mallory Swanson

Emma Hayes

Women's World Cup

