Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta assists Nunes as Brazil leads against Nigeria in Olympic Games

Women’s football legend Marta started her final dance in style, assisting for Brazil against Nigeria in her last Olympics, in Paris, France, on Thursday.

In the 36th minute, she received a pass with her right foot, steadied herself and then shot with the same foot, with the ball kissing the net after hitting the inside of the top of the woodwork. Though that goal was ruled off-side, she set up Gabi Nunes a minute later, who opened the scoring for the South American giant.

Affectionately known as “Queen Marta”, she is the highest goal scorer of all time for Brazil, with 116 goals in 175 matches, across men and women.

Before the tournament, the 38-year-old had already said that the Games would be her last tournament and she looks to be on song from the first game at the French capital.

More from Paris 2024 Olympics: Follow live updates of the Olympic Games, Spain beats Japan in women’s football

“I contributed what I supposed to give to the national team, you know? I’m feeling so comfortable to leave because when I look around me and I see really, really good players, young players, who can keep doing the work and keep representing Brazil so well,” Marta had said before the tournament.

“It’s been so much of my life, since I was 14, I left home and then I just live football every single day,” she had added. “I just feel like maybe it’s time to just take a little bit away from that and let the young players shine.”

Marta is also the top scorer in the Women’s World Cup with 17 goals, finishing runner-up in 2007. She has won three Copa America Femenina titles and was part of the Brazil team that claimed silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Marta began her club career with Vasco da Gama, with spells at Swedish sides Umea IK, Tyreso FF and Rosengard. In the U.S., she has also played for Los Angeles Sol, Western New York Flash and Gold Pride.