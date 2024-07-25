Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India qualifies for quarterfinal in archery women’s ranking round, Ankita finishes 11th in individual

- July 25, 2024 15:40Archery: Women’s team schedule
Quarterfinal: India vs France/ Netherlands - July 28, 14:15
Potential semifinal clash with South Korea on the cards on July 28.
- July 25, 2024 15:35Archery: Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round matches schedule
Ankita Bhakat (IND) vs Wioleta Myszor (POL) - July 30, 17:14
Bhajan Kaur (IND) vs Syifa Nirafifah Kamal (INA) - July 30, 17:27
Deepika Kumari (IND) vs Reena Parnat (EST) - July 31, 15:56
- July 25, 2024 15:31Check out the final report from the archery women’s ranking round
- July 25, 2024 15:12World Record alert!!
South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon breaks the World Record to finish top in the Women’s ranking round. Her score of 694 betters the previous record of 692 shot by compatriot Chaeyoung Kang in 2019 at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.
- July 25, 2024 15:10Archery Women’s ranking round: India through to the quarterfinal!
South Korea - 2046 (OR)
China - 1996
Mexico - 1986
India - 1983
France - 1972
- July 25, 2024 15:09Archery: Scores at the end of twelfth set (72 shots)
Ankita - 666 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8)
Bhajan - 659 (9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8)
Deepika - 658 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 8)
At the end of the ranking rounds,
Ankita Bhakat finishes 11th. Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari finish 22nd and 23rd respectively.
- July 25, 2024 15:06Handball: NED 19 - 18 ANG at HT
Dione Housheer scores six to help Netherlands finish the first half with a slender lead over Angola.
- July 25, 2024 15:03Archery: Team Standings - India fourth
South Korea - 1872
China - 1830
Mexico - 1819
India - 1819
France - 1806
- July 25, 2024 15:02Archery: Scores at the end of eleventh set (66 shots)
Ankita - 612 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9)
Bhajan - 606 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8)
Deepika - 601 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8)
Ankita moves up to eighth. Bhajan placed 19th with Deepika 26th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 635 with World Record a possibility.
- July 25, 2024 14:57Olympic record in sight!
South Korea’s Sihyeon Lim currently leads the pack with 579 points and looks to be on track to break An San’s Olympic record of 680 with twelve arrows left.
- July 25, 2024 14:54Archery: Team Standings - India fourth
South Korea - 1704
China - 1667
Mexico - 1652
India - 1659
France - 1645
- July 25, 2024 14:52Archery: Scores at the end of tenth set (60 shots)
Ankita - 554 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)
Bhajan - 550 (X, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9)
Deepika - 545 (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8)
Ankita - 12th overall. Bhajan - 21st. Deepika - 28th.
- July 25, 2024 14:48Archery: Team Standings - India falls to fifth
South Korea - 1538
China - 1498
Mexico - 1488
France - 1482
India - 1482
- July 25, 2024 14:45Archery: Scores at the end of ninth set (54 shots)
Ankita - 500 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 7)
Deepika - 490 (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 5)
Bhajan - 492 (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8)
Ankita holds fort at 7th. Bhajan moves up to 25th while Deepika falls to 30th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 523 ahead of compatriot Suhyeon Nam who has 516.
- July 25, 2024 14:38Archery: Team Standings - India in fourth
South Korea - 1362
China - 1332
Mexico - 1324
India - 1321
France - 1320
- July 25, 2024 14:37Archery: Scores at the end of eighth set (48 shots)
Ankita - 445 (X, X, 10, 9, 9, 8)
Deepika - 439 (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8)
Bhajan - 437 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)
Ankita rises to 11th. Deepika and Bhajan 24th and 30th respectively. Sihyeon Lim leads with 465.
- July 25, 2024 14:32Archery: Team Standings - India in fifth
South Korea - 1191
China - 1167
Mexico - 1165
Indonesia - 1156
India - 1156
France - 1153
- July 25, 2024 14:30Archery: Scores at the end of seventh set (42 shots)
Ankita - 389 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)
Deepika - 384 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9)
Bhajan - 383 (10, 9, 9, 9, 8, 8)
Ankita drops to 15th. Bhajan moves up to 28 while Deepika jumps to 23rd following three tens.
- July 25, 2024 14:13Archery: Can India recover and make it to the Top 4?
- July 25, 2024 14:09Archery: Team Standings - India drops to sixth
South Korea - 1024
China - 1008
Mexico - 996
France - 993
Indonesia - 992
India - 992
- July 25, 2024 14:07Archery: Scores at the end of sixth set (36 shots)
Ankita - 335 (X, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9)
Deepika - 327 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9)
Bhajan - 330 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)
Ankita drops to 12th. Bhajan occupies 23rd place while Deepika is placed 37th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 353.
- July 25, 2024 14:05Archery: Team Standings - India in 3rd position
South Korea - 854
China - 845
India - 828
Indonesia - 826
Mexico - 824
- July 25, 2024 14:00Handball: SLO 19 - 27 DEN at FT
Trine Oestegaard and Emma Friis (five goals each) lead Denmark to a comfortable win over Slovenia in its Women’s Preliminary Round Group A encounter.
- July 25, 2024 13:58Archery: Scores at the end of fifth set (30 shots)
Ankita - 280 (X, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8)
Deepika - 272 (10, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8)
Bhajan - 276 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9)
Ankita manages to stay in Top 10. Bhajan improves to 23th while Deepika jumps to 33rd. Sihyeon Lim leads with 293 ahead of Michelle Kroppen with 285.
- July 25, 2024 13:50Archery: Scores at the end of fourth set (24 shots)
Ankita - 225 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9)
Deepika - 217 (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9)
Bhajan - 218 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9)
Ankita drops one position to eighth. Bhajan stands 31st while Deepika drops to 38th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 234.
- July 25, 2024 13:44Archery: Scores at the end of third set (18 shots)
Ankita - 170 (X, X, 10, 10, 10, 9)
Deepika - 161 (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)
Bhajan - 161 (X, X, X, 9, 9, 8)
Ankita rises up to seventh. Deepika drops to joint 39th while Bhajan makes her way upwards to 41st. Sihyeon Lim leads with 176.
- July 25, 2024 13:38Archery: Scores at the end of second set (12 shots)
Ankita - 111 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9)
Deepika - 107 (10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8)
Bhajan - 105 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8)
Ankita and Deepika rise to 12th and 36th respectively. Bhajan jumps two spots to fifty. Sihyeon Lim continues to lead with a score of 118.
- July 25, 2024 13:29Archery: Scores at the end of first round (6 shots)
Ankita Bhakat - 54
Deepika Kumari - 51
Bhajan Kaur - 51
Ankita currently in 22nd place while Deepika and Bhajan are 51st and 52nd respectively. South Korea’s Sihyeon Lim leads with a score of 59.
- July 25, 2024 13:12Handball: SLO 11 - 14 DEN at Half Time
Trine Oestergaard scores four times to help Denmark end the first half with a three-goal lead. Ana Gros, the top scorer for Slovenia with three.
SLO 11 - 14 DEN
- July 25, 2024 13:09Want to follow the Archery event in detail? Head to the link below!
- July 25, 2024 12:58Archery ranking round rules
Each archer will shoot 72 arrows in two halves of 36 each. The overall scores will then be used to rank the archers which will serve as their seeding for the head-to-head round.
This round will also be used to determine the team rankings. The total of all three archers will be added to determine the overall country score based on which the seedings will be finalised.
- July 25, 2024 12:46Y.B. Sarangi pens down his thoughts ahead of the sporting extravaganza!
- July 25, 2024 12:28First action of the day!
Slovenia will face Denmark in the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A at the South Paris Arena at 12:30 pm IST.
- July 25, 2024 12:08Just a day to go for Paris 2024 to be officially underway!
- July 25, 2024 11:55Indians in action today
Archery - Women’s Individual Ranking Round (Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) - 1pm
Archery - Men’s Individual Ranking Round (B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) - 5:45pm
- July 25, 2024 11:47Our reporter in Paris, Jonathan Selvaraj writes....
- July 25, 2024 11:29LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 24 to August 11, 2024.
- July 25, 2024 11:20Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay Tuned for all updates and live scores from the events in store today (July 25).
