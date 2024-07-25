Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India qualifies for quarterfinal in archery women’s ranking round, Ankita finishes 11th in individual

July 25, 2024 12:58

Archery ranking round rules

Each archer will shoot 72 arrows in two halves of 36 each. The overall scores will then be used to rank the archers which will serve as their seeding for the head-to-head round.

This round will also be used to determine the team rankings. The total of all three archers will be added to determine the overall country score based on which the seedings will be finalised.