Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India qualifies for quarterfinal in archery women’s ranking round, Ankita finishes 11th in individual

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Catch all the live scores, updates and commentary from the Paris Olympics events being held on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Updated : Jul 25, 2024 15:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics events being held on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

  • July 25, 2024 15:40
    Archery: Women’s team schedule

    Quarterfinal: India vs France/ Netherlands - July 28, 14:15

    Potential semifinal clash with South Korea on the cards on July 28. 

  • July 25, 2024 15:35
    Archery: Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round matches schedule

    Ankita Bhakat (IND) vs Wioleta Myszor (POL) - July 30, 17:14

    Bhajan Kaur (IND) vs Syifa Nirafifah Kamal (INA) - July 30, 17:27

    Deepika Kumari (IND) vs Reena Parnat (EST) - July 31, 15:56

  • July 25, 2024 15:31
    Check out the final report from the archery women’s ranking round

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Ankita Bhakat ends 11th in women’s archery ranking round; Deepika in 23rd place

    Paris 2024: The southpaw scored 666 points, a season best, to grab the 11th seed in the women’s archery competition.

  • July 25, 2024 15:12
    World Record alert!!

    South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon breaks the World Record to finish top in the Women’s ranking round. Her score of 694 betters the previous record of 692 shot by compatriot Chaeyoung Kang in 2019 at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

  • July 25, 2024 15:10
    Archery Women’s ranking round: India through to the quarterfinal!

    South Korea - 2046 (OR)

    China - 1996

    Mexico - 1986

    India - 1983

    France - 1972

  • July 25, 2024 15:09
    Archery: Scores at the end of twelfth set (72 shots)

    Ankita - 666 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8)

    Bhajan - 659 (9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8)

    Deepika - 658 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 8) 

    At the end of the ranking rounds,

    Ankita Bhakat finishes 11th. Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari finish 22nd and 23rd respectively. 

  • July 25, 2024 15:06
    Handball: NED 19 - 18 ANG at HT

    Dione Housheer scores six to help Netherlands finish the first half with a slender lead over Angola. 

  • July 25, 2024 15:03
    Archery: Team Standings - India fourth

    South Korea - 1872

    China - 1830

    Mexico - 1819

    India - 1819

    France - 1806

  • July 25, 2024 15:02
    Archery: Scores at the end of eleventh set (66 shots)

    Ankita - 612 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) 

    Bhajan - 606 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8) 

    Deepika - 601 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8)

    Ankita moves up to eighth. Bhajan placed 19th with Deepika 26th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 635 with World Record a possibility. 

  • July 25, 2024 14:57
    Olympic record in sight!

    South Korea’s Sihyeon Lim currently leads the pack with 579 points and looks to be on track to break An San’s Olympic record of 680 with twelve arrows left.

  • July 25, 2024 14:54
    Archery: Team Standings - India fourth

    South Korea - 1704

    China - 1667

    Mexico - 1652

    India - 1659

    France - 1645

  • July 25, 2024 14:52
    Archery: Scores at the end of tenth set (60 shots)

    Ankita - 554 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8) 

    Bhajan - 550 (X, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9)

    Deepika - 545 (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8)

    Ankita - 12th overall. Bhajan - 21st. Deepika - 28th. 

  • July 25, 2024 14:48
    Archery: Team Standings - India falls to fifth

    South Korea - 1538

    China - 1498

    Mexico - 1488

    France - 1482

    India - 1482

  • July 25, 2024 14:45
    Archery: Scores at the end of ninth set (54 shots)

    Ankita - 500 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 7)

    Deepika - 490 (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 5)

    Bhajan - 492 (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8)

    Ankita holds fort at 7th. Bhajan moves up to 25th while Deepika falls to 30th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 523 ahead of compatriot Suhyeon Nam who has 516.

  • July 25, 2024 14:38
    Archery: Team Standings - India in fourth

    South Korea - 1362

    China - 1332

    Mexico - 1324

    India - 1321

    France - 1320

  • July 25, 2024 14:37
    Archery: Scores at the end of eighth set (48 shots)

    Ankita - 445 (X, X, 10, 9, 9, 8)

    Deepika - 439 (10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 8)

    Bhajan - 437 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)

    Ankita rises to 11th. Deepika and Bhajan 24th and 30th respectively. Sihyeon Lim leads with 465.

  • July 25, 2024 14:32
    Archery: Team Standings - India in fifth

    South Korea - 1191

    China - 1167

    Mexico - 1165

    Indonesia - 1156

    India - 1156

    France - 1153

  • July 25, 2024 14:30
    Archery: Scores at the end of seventh set (42 shots)

    Ankita - 389 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)

    Deepika - 384 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9)

    Bhajan - 383 (10, 9, 9, 9, 8, 8)

    Ankita drops to 15th. Bhajan moves up to 28 while Deepika jumps to 23rd following three tens. 

  • July 25, 2024 14:13
    Archery: Can India recover and make it to the Top 4?
  • July 25, 2024 14:09
    Archery: Team Standings - India drops to sixth

    South Korea - 1024

    China - 1008

    Mexico - 996

    France - 993

    Indonesia - 992

    India - 992

  • July 25, 2024 14:07
    Archery: Scores at the end of sixth set (36 shots)

    Ankita - 335 (X, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9) 

    Deepika - 327 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9)

    Bhajan - 330 (10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)

    Ankita drops to 12th. Bhajan occupies 23rd place while Deepika is placed 37th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 353.

  • July 25, 2024 14:05
    Archery: Team Standings - India in 3rd position

    South Korea - 854

    China - 845

    India - 828

    Indonesia - 826

    Mexico - 824

  • July 25, 2024 14:00
    Handball: SLO 19 - 27 DEN at FT

    Trine Oestegaard and Emma Friis (five goals each) lead Denmark to a comfortable win over Slovenia in its Women’s Preliminary Round Group A encounter. 

  • July 25, 2024 13:58
    Archery: Scores at the end of fifth set (30 shots)

    Ankita - 280 (X, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8)

    Deepika - 272 (10, 10, 10, 9, 8, 8)

    Bhajan - 276 (10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9) 

    Ankita manages to stay in Top 10. Bhajan improves to 23th while Deepika jumps to 33rd. Sihyeon Lim leads with 293 ahead of Michelle Kroppen with 285. 

  • July 25, 2024 13:50
    Archery: Scores at the end of fourth set (24 shots)

    Ankita - 225 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9)

    Deepika - 217 (X, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9)

    Bhajan - 218 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9)

    Ankita drops one position to eighth. Bhajan stands 31st while Deepika drops to 38th. Sihyeon Lim leads with 234.

  • July 25, 2024 13:44
    Archery: Scores at the end of third set (18 shots)

    Ankita - 170 (X, X, 10, 10, 10, 9)

    Deepika - 161 (X, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8)

    Bhajan - 161 (X, X, X, 9, 9, 8)

    Ankita rises up to seventh. Deepika drops to joint 39th while Bhajan makes her way upwards to 41st. Sihyeon Lim leads with 176. 

  • July 25, 2024 13:38
    Archery: Scores at the end of second set (12 shots)

    Ankita - 111 (X, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9)

    Deepika - 107 (10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8)

    Bhajan - 105 (10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 8)

    Ankita and Deepika rise to 12th and 36th respectively. Bhajan jumps two spots to fifty. Sihyeon Lim continues to lead with a score of 118.

  • July 25, 2024 13:29
    Archery: Scores at the end of first round (6 shots)

    Ankita Bhakat - 54

    Deepika Kumari - 51

    Bhajan Kaur - 51

    Ankita currently in 22nd place while Deepika and Bhajan are 51st and 52nd respectively. South Korea’s Sihyeon Lim leads with a score of 59. 

  • July 25, 2024 13:12
    Handball: SLO 11 - 14 DEN at Half Time

    Trine Oestergaard scores four times to help Denmark end the first half with a three-goal lead. Ana Gros, the top scorer for Slovenia with three. 

    SLO 11 - 14 DEN

  • July 25, 2024 13:09
    Want to follow the Archery event in detail? Head to the link below!

    Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Women’s round to start at 1PM; Deepika, Ankita, Bhajan in action

    Paris 2024 Olympics Archery LIVE: Check the live scores and updates from the men’s and women’s Archery Individual Ranking Round from the Esplanade des Invalides.

  • July 25, 2024 12:58
    Archery ranking round rules

    Each archer will shoot 72 arrows in two halves of 36 each. The overall scores will then be used to rank the archers which will serve as their seeding for the head-to-head round.

    This round will also be used to determine the team rankings. The total of all three archers will be added to determine the overall country score based on which the seedings will be finalised.

  • July 25, 2024 12:46
    Y.B. Sarangi pens down his thoughts ahead of the sporting extravaganza!

    Games Wide Open: Paris ready for 2024 Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital

    Experience the vibrant spirit of the Olympics in Paris through friendly volunteers, enthusiastic fans, and passionate pin collectors.

  • July 25, 2024 12:28
    First action of the day!

    Slovenia will face Denmark in the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A at the South Paris Arena at 12:30 pm IST.

  • July 25, 2024 12:08
    Just a day to go for Paris 2024 to be officially underway!

  • July 25, 2024 11:55
    Indians in action today

    Archery - Women’s Individual Ranking Round (Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) - 1pm 

    Archery - Men’s Individual Ranking Round (B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) - 5:45pm

  • July 25, 2024 11:47
    Our reporter in Paris, Jonathan Selvaraj writes....

    Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign

    Regardless of how their competition goes, Paris 2024 Olympics will see several Indian legends such as Tarundeep Rai, Sharath Kamal and PR Sreejesh bidding goodbye to their sport

  • July 25, 2024 11:39
    What’s in store at Paris 2024 today?

    Paris 2024 Olympics: July 25 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Here’s the full schedule of events to take place on July 25 Summer Games.

  • July 25, 2024 11:29
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 24 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 25, 2024 11:20
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay Tuned for all updates and live scores from the events in store today (July 25). 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
