MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan

Argentina was booed by spectators for Enzo Fernandez’s video controversy labelled by the French Football Federation as “racist and discriminatory”.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 21:31 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stewards catch pitch invaders during the Paris Olympics group stage match between Argentina and Morocco.
Stewards catch pitch invaders during the Paris Olympics group stage match between Argentina and Morocco. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stewards catch pitch invaders during the Paris Olympics group stage match between Argentina and Morocco. | Photo Credit: AP

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium. 

After order was restored in Saint-Etienne and the teams had left the field, they discovered that the match had not been completed but suspended by officials.

The venue manager told Reuters the game had been interrupted and had not resumed yet, adding that a decision about whether the match would be completed was being discussed.

The Olympics website also showed the match as “interrupted”

Argentina was booed by spectators for Enzo Fernandez’s video controversy labelled by the French Football Federation as “racist and discriminatory”.

The gold medal winner in 2004 and 2008 failed to display its best play despite lining up recent Copa America winners Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli.

Soufiane Rahimi put Morocco ahead as Achraf Hakimi set him up from the right after a superb passing move in the final seconds of the first half.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Only captains allowed to speak to referees

Rahimi doubled the advantage and netted his second from the penalty spot in the 49th minute before Giuliano Simeone pulled one back for Javier Mascherano’s side in the 68th.

Medina then found the net 16 minutes into stoppage time before fans stormed the pitch and objects were thrown at players as chaos erupted in the French eastern city.

Meanwhile, Spain, which struggled to find its pace in the opening stages of the game, took the lead in the 29th minute against Uzbekistan with a close-range finish from Marc Pubill off Abel Ruiz’s flicked ball.

Uzbekistan, cheered by an ecstatic crowd, equalised just before halftime thanks to Eldor Shomurodov’s penalty following a VAR review for a Pau Cubarsi foul.

Spain wasted a golden chance to restore the lead after the break when Sergio Gomez’s penalty effort was saved by Abduvohid Nematov, but the Real Sociedad player redeemed himself and found the net in the 62nd minute to earn Spain its first three points in Group C.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Spain /

Argentina /

Morocco /

Uzbekistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Medina equaliser ruled out for offside; Morocco beats Argentina after suspended match resumes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina equaliser vs Morocco disallowed, football match to resume behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Games 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not playing Argentina vs Morocco football match in Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 24: India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan
    Reuters
  2. World number one Jannik Sinner out of Paris Olympics 2024 due to illness
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: French fencer Thibus confirmed for Olympic Games despite ongoing doping case
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Why two-time Olympic champion Fiji has no Indians in its Rugby 7s team
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Medina equaliser ruled out for offside; Morocco beats Argentina after suspended match resumes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina equaliser vs Morocco disallowed, football match to resume behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Games 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not playing Argentina vs Morocco football match in Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 24: India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment