Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium.

After order was restored in Saint-Etienne and the teams had left the field, they discovered that the match had not been completed but suspended by officials.

The venue manager told Reuters the game had been interrupted and had not resumed yet, adding that a decision about whether the match would be completed was being discussed.

The Olympics website also showed the match as “interrupted”

Argentina was booed by spectators for Enzo Fernandez’s video controversy labelled by the French Football Federation as “racist and discriminatory”.

The gold medal winner in 2004 and 2008 failed to display its best play despite lining up recent Copa America winners Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli.

Soufiane Rahimi put Morocco ahead as Achraf Hakimi set him up from the right after a superb passing move in the final seconds of the first half.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Only captains allowed to speak to referees

Rahimi doubled the advantage and netted his second from the penalty spot in the 49th minute before Giuliano Simeone pulled one back for Javier Mascherano’s side in the 68th.

Medina then found the net 16 minutes into stoppage time before fans stormed the pitch and objects were thrown at players as chaos erupted in the French eastern city.

Meanwhile, Spain, which struggled to find its pace in the opening stages of the game, took the lead in the 29th minute against Uzbekistan with a close-range finish from Marc Pubill off Abel Ruiz’s flicked ball.

Uzbekistan, cheered by an ecstatic crowd, equalised just before halftime thanks to Eldor Shomurodov’s penalty following a VAR review for a Pau Cubarsi foul.

Spain wasted a golden chance to restore the lead after the break when Sergio Gomez’s penalty effort was saved by Abduvohid Nematov, but the Real Sociedad player redeemed himself and found the net in the 62nd minute to earn Spain its first three points in Group C.