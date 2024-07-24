Paris 2024 Olympics: Only captains allowed to speak to referees

Only captains will be allowed to speak and discuss decisions with the referee during the Olympics, FIFA said on Wednesday following the rule’s first implementation at last month’s European Championship.

FIFA is encouraging the adoption of the measure by competition organisers globally after UEFA extended the new approach to all of its competitions in a bid to facilitate clearer communication.

“Without referees there is no football. Protecting match officials and ensuring they are treated with respect is fundamental for the future of the game,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

“Implementing measures such as ‘captain only’ is crucial in maintaining the spirit of football and safeguarding those who uphold its laws.”

The world football governing body added it will continue to monitor the impact of the “captain only” rule.

“This is an important step based on the overarching idea of further enhancing fairness and respect in football while enabling an open line of dialogue between the referee and the teams,” chairman of the FIFA referees committee Pierluigi Collina said.

“As we have seen in the past, measures that are in defence of football end up being accepted.”

The Olympic football tournament kicks off on Wednesday as Spain takes on Uzbekistan at Paris’ Parc des Princes while Argentina faces Morocco in Saint-Etienne.