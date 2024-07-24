MagazineBuy Print

Former Brazil defender Sylvinho renews contract as Albania head coach

The 50-year-old Sylvinho, who took over in January 2023, led the team to the Euro 2024 finals but took just one point in the group stages against Italy, Croatia and Spain.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 18:01 IST , TIRANA, ALBANIA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Sylvinho's new contract runs until December 2025, taking Albania through the Nations League and the qualifying stages of the World Cup.
Sylvinho’s new contract runs until December 2025, taking Albania through the Nations League and the qualifying stages of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sylvinho’s new contract runs until December 2025, taking Albania through the Nations League and the qualifying stages of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Albanian football federation renewed its contract with Brazilian head coach Sylvinho on Wednesday, with the aim of qualifying for the 2025 Nations League and reaching the World Cup a year later for the first time.



It was Albania’s second appearance at a major tournament, following its involvement at Euro 2016 under Italian coach Gianni de Biasi.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand football team complains after Canadian team drone flown over its training session

The new contract runs until December 2025, taking Albania through the Nations League and the qualifying stages of the World Cup.

The federation said: “After the success qualifying for the Euro finals, the main goal now is a historic qualification for World Cup 2026.”

Sylvinho qualified Albania after topping a tough Euro 2024 group that included Poland and the Czech Republic.

A former left-back, Sylvinho played for Brazil, Barcelona and Arsenal before ending his career with Manchester City in 2010.

Sylvinho has coached French club Lyon and Corinthians in Brazil. He was also an assistant to former coach Tite at Brazil and to Roberto Mancini at Inter Milan.

