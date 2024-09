AFCON 2025 qualifiers: What are the matches in the first round of qualification for Africa Cup of Nations?

The first round of qualifiers for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), kicks off on Wednesday, with the biennial African football tournament set to take place in Morocco in December 2025.

Record seven-time Cup of Nations winner Egypt will begin its campaign against Cape Verde and will look to make amends after losing a last-16 penalty shootout against the Democratic Republic of Congo at AFCON 2023.

The tournament was a huge personal disappointment for Liverpool star and national team captain Mohamed Salah, whose group-stage injury forced an unexpectedly early return to England.

Defending Champion Ivory Coast will be without the services of talisman Sebastien Haller as it takes on Zambia in its opening fixture.

Morocco, which gained automatic qualification for the 2025 finals as the host, chose to compete in the qualifiers to gain competitive match practice and will take on Gabon in its opening fixture. The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinalist will look to improve on its round of 16 exit at the South Africa in the the previous edition

Take a look at all the matches taking place during the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers: