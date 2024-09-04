Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score

- September 04, 2024 14:30Para Athletics: Sachin wins silver!
Sachin Khilari grabs a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 final. This takes India’s medal tally to 21!
- September 04, 2024 14:20Para Table Tennis: Bhavinaben in action.. FOLLOW LIVE!
- September 04, 2024 14:17Para Shooting: Rudransh, Nihal outside Top 8
As it stands, it doesn’t look promising for the Indians in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification with both oustide the Top 8.
- September 04, 2024 14:15Para Athletics: Sachin in second after four throws
Sachin Khilari is in second with a throw of 16.32m in the Men’s Shot Put F46 Final.
Mohd. Yasser is in 8th with a throw of 14.01m and it looks like Rohit Kumar will not be continuing his campaign after three throws.
- September 04, 2024 13:55Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification
Rudransh: 90, 89, 87, 83, 87, 81
Nihal: 85, 84, 91, 85, 86
- September 04, 2024 13:42Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - THIRD SERIES
Rudransh: 87
Nihal: 91
- September 04, 2024 13:38Para Atheltics: Men’s Shot Put F46 Final
Yasser - 13.53, 14.21, x, 13.96, 14.01, x
Rohit - x, 13.44, 14.10
Sachin - 14.72, 16.32, 16.15, 16.31, 16.03
- September 04, 2024 13:36Para Athletics: Men’s Shot Put F46 Final is underway
Mohd. Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari will be competing in the Men’s Shot Put F46 Final.
Here’s the order in which the Indians will throw:
Yasser - 2nd
Rohit - 6th
Sachin - 9th
- September 04, 2024 13:33Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - SECOND SERIES
Rudransh: 89
Nihal: 84
- September 04, 2024 13:15Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - FIRST SERIES
Rudransh: 90
Nihal: 85
- September 04, 2024 13:10Para Cycling: Jyoti Gaderiya finishes in 16th
In the Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Jyoti Gaderiya crosses the line with a timing of 30:00.16, finishing in 16th place.
- September 04, 2024 13:06Para Shooting: Rudransh, Nihal in action
Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh have begun shooting in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification.
The top 8 athletes from Qualification will progress to the Finals
- September 04, 2024 12:38Para Cycling: Next up, Jyoti Gaderiya
Jyoti has set off in the Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial.
Total Race Distance: 14.1 km
- September 04, 2024 12:27Para Cycling: Arshad Shaik finishes in 11th
A tough outing for Arshad Shaik in the Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial as he finishes in 11th with a timing of 25:20.11.
- September 04, 2024 12:19Para Cycling: Arshad Shaik is India’s first competitor of the day
Arshad Shaik is competing in the Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial.
Total race distance: 14.1 km
- September 04, 2024 12:06Who are the Indians in action today?
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — September 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 4, Indian athletes will be in action in para cycling road, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis and powerlifting.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of action from Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned as we take you through all the Indians in action today!
