Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score

Paris 2024 Paralympics, LIVE Updates: Follow live scores and updates from the Indian events during Day 7 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Wednesday, September 4.

Updated : Sep 04, 2024 14:33 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian events during Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday, September 4.

  • September 04, 2024 14:30
    Para Athletics: Sachin wins silver!

    Sachin Khilari grabs a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 final. This takes India’s medal tally to 21!

  • September 04, 2024 14:20
    Para Table Tennis: Bhavinaben in action.. FOLLOW LIVE!

    Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel in women’s singles quarterfinal

    Paralympics 2024 Live updates: Here’s the score, highlights and coverage of the Paris Paralympics’ Table Tennis events of September 4.

  • September 04, 2024 14:17
    Para Shooting: Rudransh, Nihal outside Top 8

    As it stands, it doesn’t look promising for the Indians in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification with both oustide the Top 8. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:15
    Para Athletics: Sachin in second after four throws

    Sachin Khilari is in second with a throw of 16.32m in the Men’s Shot Put F46 Final. 

    Mohd. Yasser is in 8th with a throw of 14.01m and it looks like Rohit Kumar will not be continuing his campaign after three throws. 

  • September 04, 2024 13:55
    Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification

    Rudransh: 90, 89, 87, 83, 87, 81

    Nihal: 85, 84, 91, 85, 86

  • September 04, 2024 13:42
    Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - THIRD SERIES

    Rudransh: 87

    Nihal: 91

  • September 04, 2024 13:38
    Para Atheltics: Men’s Shot Put F46 Final

    Yasser - 13.53, 14.21, x, 13.96, 14.01, x

    Rohit - x, 13.44, 14.10

    Sachin - 14.72, 16.32, 16.15, 16.31, 16.03

  • September 04, 2024 13:36
    Para Athletics: Men’s Shot Put F46 Final is underway

    Mohd. Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari will be competing in the Men’s Shot Put F46 Final. 

    Here’s the order in which the Indians will throw:

    Yasser - 2nd

    Rohit - 6th

    Sachin - 9th

  • September 04, 2024 13:33
    Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - SECOND SERIES

    Rudransh: 89

    Nihal: 84

  • September 04, 2024 13:28
    Here’s how the medal tally looks..

    Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds

    The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

  • September 04, 2024 13:15
    Para Shooting: P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - FIRST SERIES

    Rudransh: 90

    Nihal: 85

  • September 04, 2024 13:10
    Para Cycling: Jyoti Gaderiya finishes in 16th

    In the Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Jyoti Gaderiya crosses the line with a timing of 30:00.16, finishing in 16th place. 

  • September 04, 2024 13:06
    Para Shooting: Rudransh, Nihal in action

    Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh have begun shooting in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification. 

    The top 8 athletes from Qualification will progress to the Finals

  • September 04, 2024 12:38
    Para Cycling: Next up, Jyoti Gaderiya

    Jyoti has set off in the Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial. 

    Total Race Distance: 14.1 km

  • September 04, 2024 12:27
    Para Cycling: Arshad Shaik finishes in 11th

    A tough outing for Arshad Shaik in the Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial as he finishes in 11th with a timing of 25:20.11.

  • September 04, 2024 12:19
    Para Cycling: Arshad Shaik is India’s first competitor of the day

    Arshad Shaik is competing in the Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial.

    Total race distance: 14.1 km

  • September 04, 2024 12:06
    Who are the Indians in action today?

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Indians in action today — September 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 4, Indian athletes will be in action in para cycling road, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis and powerlifting.

  • September 04, 2024 12:04
    Stay tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of action from Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned as we take you through all the Indians in action today!

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis LIVE Updates: Bhavinaben Patel trails 0-2 in women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sachin Khilari wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

