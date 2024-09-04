Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 115 medals, including 53 golds. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 31 and 21 gold medals, respectively.

India has won three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals in Paris to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event on September 3. On the other hand, Ajeet Singh won a silver medal while Sundar Singh Gurjar grabbed a bronze in the men’s javelin F46 event. Deepthi Jeevanji bagged a bronze in women’s 400m T20 event.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. Later, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event. Nithya Sre defeated Rani Marlina of Indonesia to clinch bronze in women’s singles SH6 category to take India’s tally to 15 medals.

India’s eighth medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 came with Yogesh Kathuniya winning silver in the men’s discus F56 final.

Suhas Yathiraj lost to Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match in men’s singles SL4 category. Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match. This will be India’s second para archery medal after Harvinder Singh won bronze in Tokyo.

Nishad Kumar finished second in the men’s high jump T47 final and Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.

India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris features 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 53 40 22 115 2 Great Britain 31 19 13 63 3 USA 21 22 11 54 4 Brazil 14 11 23 48 5 France 12 13 15 40 6 Italy 10 8 17 35 7 Ukraine 9 15 21 45 8 Australia 9 10 16 35 9 Netherlands 9 5 4 18 10 Spain 6 7 13 26 19 India 3 7 10 20

Updated till September 4, 1:20 PM IST