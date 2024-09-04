MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Sep 04, 2024 13:27 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji of India at Paris Paralympics 2024.
Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji of India at Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji of India at Paris Paralympics 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 115 medals, including 53 golds. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 31 and 21 gold medals, respectively.

India has won three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals in Paris to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event on September 3. On the other hand, Ajeet Singh won a silver medal while Sundar Singh Gurjar grabbed a bronze in the men’s javelin F46 event. Deepthi Jeevanji bagged a bronze in women’s 400m T20 event.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. Later, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event. Nithya Sre defeated Rani Marlina of Indonesia to clinch bronze in women’s singles SH6 category to take India’s tally to 15 medals.

READ | Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 7

India’s eighth medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 came with Yogesh Kathuniya winning silver in the men’s discus F56 final.

Suhas Yathiraj lost to Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match in men’s singles SL4 category. Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match. This will be India’s second para archery medal after Harvinder Singh won bronze in Tokyo.

Nishad Kumar finished second in the men’s high jump T47 final and Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.

India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris features 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 53 40 22 115
2 Great Britain 31 19 13 63
3 USA 21 22 11 54
4 Brazil 14 11 23 48
5 France 12 13 15 40
6 Italy 10 8 17 35
7 Ukraine 9 15 21 45
8 Australia 9 10 16 35
9 Netherlands 9 5 4 18
10 Spain 6 7 13 26
19 India 3 7 10 20

Updated till September 4, 1:20 PM IST

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Rudransh, Nihal in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Accidental chess player Vidit Gujrathi says the sport worked out well for him
    PTI
  5. Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Rudransh, Nihal in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: China reigns supreme in the pool with two clean sweeps
    AFP
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 7 - September 4: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: India records its best-ever medal haul at a single edition, goes past Tokyo mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Rudransh, Nihal in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Accidental chess player Vidit Gujrathi says the sport worked out well for him
    PTI
  5. Manolo Marquez terms India managerial debut as ‘a boring game’ but praises players for giving 100 per cent
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment