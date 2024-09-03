MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha

The 34-year-old Smalling signed a two-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club announced late on Monday.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 18:54 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
Roma’s Chris Smalling celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan in the Serie A in 2022.
Roma’s Chris Smalling celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan in the Serie A in 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Roma’s Chris Smalling celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan in the Serie A in 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Former England and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha, ending his stay at Serie A club Roma after five seasons.

The 34-year-old Smalling signed a two-year deal, Al-Fayha said late on Monday.

Roma also offloaded 19-year-old Brazilian winger Joao Costa to Al-Ettifaq, another Saudi Arabian club, in a permanent deal. Costa made just five appearances in Serie A and the Europa League for Roma.

Smalling was a key member of the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022. He made 31 appearances for England from 2011-17.

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar were attracted by huge contracts in recent years, the Saudi league has not drawn the top international players this year.

While there had been speculation of a move by Victor Osimhen, Al-Ahli instead signed Ivan Toney on deadline day from Brentford after Toney couldn’t find a deal in the Premier League.

Osimhen was finalizing a loan to Galatasaray on Tuesday. 

Related Topics

Chris Smalling /

Serie A /

Roma /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Neymar /

Victor Osimhen /

Ivan Toney /

UEFA Conference League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara in action in R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha
    AP
  3. India vs Mauritius LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup: Lineups out, Rahul Bheke named Blue Tigers captain; Kickoff at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sheetal-Rakesh duo wins mixed team compound open bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Not just coach’s fault, says Belgium forward De Ketelaere on Euro 2024 failure
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha
    AP
  2. Not just coach’s fault, says Belgium forward De Ketelaere on Euro 2024 failure
    Reuters
  3. Former Czech Republic FA boss receives prison term for fraud again
    AP
  4. Captain Van Dijk commits to Netherlands after Koeman talks
    Reuters
  5. Koeman says Bergwijn won’t be playing for the Netherlands following move to Saudi Arabia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara in action in R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha
    AP
  3. India vs Mauritius LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup: Lineups out, Rahul Bheke named Blue Tigers captain; Kickoff at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sheetal-Rakesh duo wins mixed team compound open bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Not just coach’s fault, says Belgium forward De Ketelaere on Euro 2024 failure
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment