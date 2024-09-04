Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis LIVE Updates: Bhavinaben Patel trails 0-2 in women’s singles quarterfinal

- September 04, 2024 14:33Bhavinaben loses 2nd game!
Bhavinaben Patel is under serious pressure. She loses the second game 9-11.
- September 04, 2024 14:29Zhou Ying leads 2nd game 6-3!
After winning the first game, Zhou Ying has started the second game well and already taken a 6-3 lead.
- September 04, 2024 14:26Patel goes down in 1st game!
After a close battle, Patel loses the first game 12-14.
- September 04, 2024 14:25Game tied at 12-all
The closely fought first game is currently tied at 12-12.
- September 04, 2024 14:21Patel leads 9-6!
The Indian has a 9-6 advantage over her Chinese opponent in Game 1.
- September 04, 2024 14:19Bhavinaben take 6-2 lead in Game 1!
The Indian para-paddler takes a commanding 6-2 lead in the first game.
- September 04, 2024 14:17Game 1 begins!
Game one begins with Bhavinaben’s serve. The Indian wins the first point of the game.
- September 04, 2024 14:14Live action coming soon!
Both paddlers are ready, Live action to begin soon.
- September 04, 2024 14:06Did you Know?
Bhavinaben Patel won silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics and won bronze in Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.
- September 04, 2024 13:42Live-streaming info
The women’s singles WS4 Table Tennis event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place on Wednesday at 14:15 PM IST.
The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the JioCinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel.
- September 04, 2024 13:42Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Table Tennis women’s singles - WS4 - quarterfinal clash between India’s Bhavinaben Patel vs Zhou Ying of China at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
