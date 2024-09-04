MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis LIVE Updates: Bhavinaben Patel trails 0-2 in women’s singles quarterfinal

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Table Tennis Women’s Singles - WS4 event from Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Updated : Sep 04, 2024 14:33 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s Live Updates of the Table Tennis event from Paris 2024 Paralympics.

  • September 04, 2024 14:33
    Bhavinaben loses 2nd game!

    Bhavinaben Patel is under serious pressure. She loses the second game 9-11. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:29
    Zhou Ying leads 2nd game 6-3!

    After winning the first game, Zhou Ying has started the second game well and already taken a 6-3 lead. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:26
    Patel goes down in 1st game!

    After a close battle, Patel loses the first game 12-14.

  • September 04, 2024 14:25
    Game tied at 12-all

    The closely fought first game is currently tied at 12-12. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:21
    Patel leads 9-6!

    The Indian has a 9-6 advantage over her Chinese opponent in Game 1. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:19
    Bhavinaben take 6-2 lead in Game 1!

    The Indian para-paddler takes a commanding 6-2 lead in the first game. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:17
    Game 1 begins!

    Game one begins with Bhavinaben’s serve. The Indian wins the first point of the game. 

  • September 04, 2024 14:14
    Live action coming soon!

    Both paddlers are ready, Live action to begin soon.

  • September 04, 2024 14:06
    Did you Know?

    Bhavinaben Patel won silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics and won bronze in Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

  • September 04, 2024 13:42
    Live-streaming info

    The women’s singles WS4 Table Tennis event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place on Wednesday at 14:15 PM IST. 

    The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the JioCinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel.

  • September 04, 2024 13:42
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Table Tennis women’s singles - WS4 - quarterfinal clash between India’s Bhavinaben Patel vs Zhou Ying of China at the Paris Paralympics 2024. 

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris 2024 /

Table Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis LIVE Updates: Bhavinaben Patel trails 0-2 in women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sachin Khilari wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sachin Khilari wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis LIVE Updates: Bhavinaben Patel trails 0-2 in women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Table Tennis LIVE Updates: Bhavinaben Patel trails 0-2 in women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sachin wins silver in shot put final, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sachin Khilari wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment