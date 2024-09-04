MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold

Storey completed the course in 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, beating French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain by more than four seconds.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 13:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sarah Storey of Great Britain competes in the Women’s C5 Individual Time Trial on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Sarah Storey of Great Britain competes in the Women’s C5 Individual Time Trial on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sarah Storey of Great Britain competes in the Women’s C5 Individual Time Trial on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sarah Storey extended her record as the most successful British Paralympian on Thursday, winning the women’s C5 time trial at the Paris 2024 Paralympics to claim her 18th gold medal.

It was 46-year-old Storey’s 13th Paralympic gold medal in cycling, with the other five won in swimming. She overtook swimmer Mike Kenny’s record of 16 Paralympic golds in the Tokyo.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Paralympics: China reigns supreme in the pool with two clean sweeps

Storey completed the course in 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, beating French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain by more than four seconds.

The win took Storey’s total Paralympic medal tally to 29, with 16 being won in swimming between 1992-2004. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Rudransh, Nihal in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel in Table Tennis women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  2. Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel in Table Tennis women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Rudransh, Nihal in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: China reigns supreme in the pool with two clean sweeps
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Rudransh, Nihal in mixed 50m pistol SH1, Harvinder, Bhavinaben in action soon, Indian results, score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel in Table Tennis women’s singles quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India breaks Tokyo Games tally with 20 medals, China leads with 53 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment