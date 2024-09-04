Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins C5 time trial to extend British record with 18th gold

Sarah Storey extended her record as the most successful British Paralympian on Thursday, winning the women’s C5 time trial at the Paris 2024 Paralympics to claim her 18th gold medal.
It was 46-year-old Storey’s 13th Paralympic gold medal in cycling, with the other five won in swimming. She overtook swimmer Mike Kenny’s record of 16 Paralympic golds in the Tokyo.
Storey completed the course in 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, beating French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain by more than four seconds.
The win took Storey’s total Paralympic medal tally to 29, with 16 being won in swimming between 1992-2004.
