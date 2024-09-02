MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai street race: Metropolis’ dreams of racing under the night sky come true with memorable performances and quality action

Hugh Barter etched his name in history as the first winner of the Formula 4 race held around the streets of Chennai with a lights-to-flag victory to extend his lead in the Formula 4 Indian championship.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 01:26 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Though the action started an hour later than scheduled on day two, when the lights took over, the metropolis’ dream of hosting a motor race under the night sky turned into a reality. 
Though the action started an hour later than scheduled on day two, when the lights took over, the metropolis’ dream of hosting a motor race under the night sky turned into a reality.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Though the action started an hour later than scheduled on day two, when the lights took over, the metropolis’ dream of hosting a motor race under the night sky turned into a reality.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The city’s ambitious initiative of hosting a night street race started with a blip on Saturday after a nearly eight-hour delay in getting the track ready. However, the organisers of the Indian Racing Festival weekend made it a special Sunday for the drivers and the fans by completing the full card of races despite a crammed programme.

Though the action started an hour later than scheduled on day two, when the lights took over, the metropolis’ dream of hosting a motor race under the night sky turned into a reality.

The on-track drama was exciting, and barring a minor incident during the first Indian Racing League race, the event passed off without hiccups.

ALSO READ | Chennai night street racing: In a battle of substance and circumstance, motorsport emerges triumphant

Hugh Barter etched his name in history as the first winner of the Formula 4 race held around the streets of Chennai with a lights-to-flag victory to extend his lead in the Formula 4 Indian championship.

The Australian put his car in pole position and showed his dominance, sailing into the distance. Behind him, India’s Ruhaan Alva and Abhay Mohan filled the remaining steps of the podium.

Hugh Barter etched his name in history as the first winner of the Formula 4 race
Hugh Barter etched his name in history as the first winner of the Formula 4 race | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Hugh Barter etched his name in history as the first winner of the Formula 4 race | Photo Credit: PTI

The first F4 race had an early Safety Car on the opening lap when Zakariya Mohammed went off.

Barter controlled the pace when racing resumed, building up a lead of five seconds at the halfway mark, followed by Ruhaan. Behind the top two, Jaden Pariat and Divy Nandan battled hard for the final podium spot.

Pariat executed the best overtake into turn-1 to take third place from Nandan on the sixth lap.

But on lap 10, Pariat ran wide in the final corner at turn-19, which caught out Nandan, who clipped the former’s car and allowed Abhay to clinch a podium.

Eventually, the race was red-flagged with three minutes left.

In the second F4 race, Barter, who had to start last after crashing during the second qualifying, charged through the field from 16th to fifth in four laps. The Aussie was on course for victory but ran wide chasing Ruhaan and slipped to eighth before settling for fifth.

Meanwhile, the first IRL race produced some superb wheel-to-wheel racing. However, the lasting memory of the race was the sight of a canine on the circuit, which forced a brief suspension.

Once racing resumed, leader Raoul Hyman controlled proceedings expertly to become the first IRL winner at the Chennai street circuit.

But the competition for the second, third and fourth spot between pole-sitter Gabriela Jilkova, Jon Lancaster and Alister Yoong kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Lancaster lost his battle against Gabriela when he hit the latter’s rear tyre and retired.

Despite minor damage to her car, Gabriela steered it past the finish line and took second place ahead of Yoong.

The second race of the IRL then closed out the weekend with a race that saw another close battle for the top-spot. Aqil Alobhai of South Africa took a well-deserved win ahead of two Indians Sohil Shah and Rishon Rajeev.

If Saturday showed what could go wrong when putting up a street race of this magnitude, Sunday was testament to how magnificent the city can be when things fall in place. Fast cars zooming past the iconic landmarks of Chennai and drivers trying to push the limit without going over it by even a fraction was a sight to behold and something that will be entrenched in the history of the city.

The results:
Formula 4 (Race-1): 1. Hugh Barter (Australia) 19m:42.952s; 2. Ruhaan Alva +7.299; 3. Abhay Mohan +26.069.
(Race-2): 1. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa) 30:03.445; 2. Divy Nandan +0.259; 3. Jaden Pariat 0.968.
JK FLGB (Race-1): 1. T.S. Diljith (Dark Don) 11:48.827; 2. Neythan McPherson (Momentum) +0.146; 3. Tijil Rao (Dark Don) +1.973. (Race-2): 1. Tijil Rao 27:03.653; 2. T.S. Diljith +0.311; 3. Neythan McPherson (Momentum) 0.749.
IRL Race-1: 1. Raoul Hyman (Goa Aces JA Racing); 2. Gabriela Jilkova (Goa Aces JA Racing); 3. Alister Yoong (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (timings not provided).
IRL (Race-2): 1. Alvaro Parente (Speed Demons Delhi) 23:19.29; 2. Sohil Shah (Goa Aces JA Racing) 0.947; 3. Rishon Rajeev (Bangalore Speedsters) 6.485.

Related Topics

Indian Racing Festival /

Indian Racing League /

Formula 4 /

Jaden Pariat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai street race: Metropolis’ dreams of racing under the night sky come true with memorable performances and quality action
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Nishad wins silver; Preethi bags bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men’s high jump T47
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: Nishad wins India’s seventh medal, China leads with 30 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Chennai street race: Metropolis’ dreams of racing under the night sky come true with memorable performances and quality action
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Chennai night street racing: In a battle of substance and circumstance, motorsport emerges triumphant
    Kavita Menon
  3. Formula 3: Fornaroli wins F3 driver’s title without winning a race
    AFP
  4. Indian Racing Festival: Speedbumps aside, optics live up to expectations ahead of main race day
    Kavita Menon
  5. Indian Racing Festival: Chennai’s inaugural night street race opening day turns out to be a damp squib
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai street race: Metropolis’ dreams of racing under the night sky come true with memorable performances and quality action
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Nishad wins silver; Preethi bags bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men’s high jump T47
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: Nishad wins India’s seventh medal, China leads with 30 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment