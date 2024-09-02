Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Full list of Indian results on September 1

Nishad Kumar won India’s seventh medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing second in the men’s high jump T47 final on Sunday.
Nishad bagged silver after clearing 2.04m with ease but failed at 2.08m as USA’s Roderick Townsend won gold.
Earlier, Preethi Pal won bronze medal in women’s 100m-T35 event. She recorded a personal best timing of 30.01s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.
INDIANS RESULTS DAY 4 - SEPTEMBER 1
Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur lost her Women’s Singles SL3 quarterfinal against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji with a scoreline of 8-21, 9-21.
Para badminton - Palak Kohli lost her Women’s Singles SL4 quarterfinal against Indonesia’s Khalimatus Sadiyah with a 19-21, 15-21 scoreline.
Para badminton - Manisha Ramadass beat Japan’s Toyoda Mamiko 21-13, 21-16 to reach the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinals.
Para shooting - Avani Lekhara finished 11th with a score of 632.8 in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 qualification, thus failing to make the cut. Sidhartha Babu also failed to qualify in the same event, finishing with a tally of 628.3 and 28th in the standings.
Para athletics - Rakshita Raju finished last in Heat 3 with a timing of 5:29:92 and failed to make the cut for the final round.
Para rowing - India finished second in Final B of the PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls with a timing of 8:16:96.
Para shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi finished 26th with a score of 630.2 and failed to qualify for the finals of the R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 category.
Para athletics - Ravi Rongali finished fifth in the Men’s Shotput F40 final, with best throw coming at 10.63 (also his personal best).
Para badminton - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan qualified for Women’s Singles SH6 semifinals after a 21-4, 21-7 win against Poland’s Oliwia Szmigiel.
Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar beat Ken Swagumilang (INA) 144-144 (SO 10-8)
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN) 2-0 (21-16, 21-12) and qualifies for final.
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam 2-0 (21-17, 21-12) and qualifies for final.
Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS4 - Round of 16 - Bhavinaben Patel beat Martha Verdin (MEX) 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-7) qualifies for semifinal.
Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Rakesh Kumar beat Kyle Tremblay (CAN) 144-144 (SH X-10) and qualifies for semifinals.
Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Semifinals - Rakesh Kumar lost to Ai Xinliang (CHN) 143-145
Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T47 Final - Nishad Kumar - Silver - 2.04
Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T47 Final - Ram Pal - Seventh - 1.95
Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Medal Rounds - Rakesh Kumar lost to He Zihao (CHN) 146-147
Para Athletics - Women’s 200m - T35 Final - Preethi Pal - Bronze - 30.01
Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS3 - Round of 16 - Sonalben Patel lost to Andela Muzinic Vincetic (CRO) 1-3 (3-11, 12-10, 7-11,5, 11)
Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Semifinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to Lin Shuangbao (CHN) 0-2 (13-21, 19-21)
Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal - Thulasimathi Murugesan beat Manisha Ramadass 2-0 (23-21, 21-17) and qualifies for final.
