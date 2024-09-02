Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Full list of Indian results on September 1

Nishad Kumar won India’s seventh medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing second in the men’s high jump T47 final on Sunday.

Nishad bagged silver after clearing 2.04m with ease but failed at 2.08m as USA’s Roderick Townsend won gold.

Earlier, Preethi Pal won bronze medal in women’s 100m-T35 event. She recorded a personal best timing of 30.01s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.