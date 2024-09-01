MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: India 22nd with five medals, China leads with 20 golds

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Sep 01, 2024 11:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bronze medalist, Francis Rubina of Team India, poses for a photo during the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final medal ceremony on day three of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on August 31, 2024, in Chateauroux, France.
Bronze medalist, Francis Rubina of Team India, poses for a photo during the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final medal ceremony on day three of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on August 31, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bronze medalist, Francis Rubina of Team India, poses for a photo during the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final medal ceremony on day three of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on August 31, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

India’s latest medal came with Rubina Francis winning a bronze medal in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event. It opened its account in the Paris Paralympics as Avani Lekhara grabbed gold and Mona Agarwal won bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 category on Friday. Later, Preethi Pal also grabbed a bronze medal in the women’s 100m T35 event while Manish Narwal clinched a silver medal in men’s 10m air pistol SH1.

FOLLOW: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 LIVE updates

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 42 medals, which includes 20 golds.

Great Britain is second in the standings while Brazil is third with 25 and 23 medals, respectively.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 20 15 7 42
2 Great Britain 11 8 6 25
3 Brazil 8 3 12 23
4 Netherlands 6 2 2 10
5 USA 5 9 5 19
6 Australia 5 3 4 12
7 Uzbekistan 5 3 3 11
8 France 3 6 8 17
9 Turkey 3 5 2 10
10 Italy 3 4 8 15
22 India 1 1 3 5

Updated till September 1, 11:08 AM IST

