Who is Soufiane Rahimi, who scored two goals for Morocco against Argentina in Paris Olympics 2024?

Soufiane Rahimi scored two goals for Morocco against Argentina in the men’s football competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 19:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Soufiane Rahimi Morocco in action.
Soufiane Rahimi Morocco in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Soufiane Rahimi Morocco in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Soufiane Rahimi scored two goals for Morocco against Argentina in the men’s football competition at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Rahimi gave Morocco the lead in stoppage time of the first-half before doubling the lead early in the second. The 28-year-old plies his trade for UAE Pro League side Al Ain. He began his professional career with Moroccan club Raja Casablanca and helped the club win the 2019-20 Botola, the top Moroccan professional league.

At the international level, Rahimi has represented Morocco at the African Nations Championship in 2020, where he was the highest goalscorer, the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rahimi’s older brother Houssine is also a professional footballer.

On Wednesday, Morocco eventually beat Argentina 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in injury time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal was delivered about two hours after play was suspended when the teams re-emerged on to the pitch to finish the match in an empty stadium.

(With inputs from Reuters)

