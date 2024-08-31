MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 final, H2H, MBSG vs NEUFC Updates

Durand Cup final, MBSG vs NEUFC: Follow the live updates of the summit clash between Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United from Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 31, 2024 16:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Bhubaneswar, 14/01/2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Petratos (no.9) runs with the ball before his strikel against Hyderabad FC in the SUper Cup 2024 matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT
Bhubaneswar, 14/01/2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Petratos (no.9) runs with the ball before his strikel against Hyderabad FC in the SUper Cup 2024 matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
lightbox-info

Bhubaneswar, 14/01/2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giants Petratos (no.9) runs with the ball before his strikel against Hyderabad FC in the SUper Cup 2024 matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 final, between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United, being played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

  • August 31, 2024 16:07
    How does the Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC look like?

    MBSG vs NEUFC, Durand Cup 2024 Final : Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v NorthEast United FC

    Here’s a look at the head-to-head record between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC ahead of the sides’ Durand Cup 2024 Final on Saturday.

  • August 31, 2024 15:43
    Another Durand Cup final, another charged up Mohun Bagan?

    MBSG vs NEUFC: What happened the last time Mohun Bagan SG played in Durand Cup final?

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Durand Cup 2024 Final to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

  • August 31, 2024 15:26
    Match preview

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will seek to extend its record haul of 17 titles when it takes on the first-time finalist NorthEast United FC in the title clash of Durand Cup 2024, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. 

    The road to the final has seen contrasting stories for the finalists with NorthEast United riding on a series of confident performances, winning all its five outings since the group league stage in regulation time. 

    Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, averted defeats by managing late equalisers and won both the quarterfinal and the semifinal in the penalty shootouts.

    Read the full preview below:

    Durand Cup 2024 final: Mohun Bagan eyes record title in a battle of contrasts against NorthEast United

    Despite investing hugely in high-profile acquisitions – Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart – this season, Mohun Bagan appears to be still in the building process this season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

NorthEast United FC

Durand Cup 2024

