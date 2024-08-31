Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 final, H2H, MBSG vs NEUFC Updates

- August 31, 2024 16:07How does the Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC look like?
Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will seek to extend its record haul of 17 titles when it takes on the first-time finalist NorthEast United FC in the title clash of Durand Cup 2024, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.
The road to the final has seen contrasting stories for the finalists with NorthEast United riding on a series of confident performances, winning all its five outings since the group league stage in regulation time.
Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, averted defeats by managing late equalisers and won both the quarterfinal and the semifinal in the penalty shootouts.
