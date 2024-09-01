MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Ramadass reaches semifinals, Avani Lekhara fails to qualify, Indian events, latest results, scores

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow live score and updates of the Indian events from Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday, September 1.

Updated : Sep 01, 2024 14:31 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian events from Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday, September 1. 

  • September 01, 2024 14:23
    Para shooting - Avani Lekhara fails to qualify!

    Avani Lekhara finished 11th with a score of 632.8 in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 qualification, thus failing to make the cut. Sidhartha Babu also failed to qualify in the same event, finishing with a tally of 628.3 and 28th in the standings. 

  • September 01, 2024 14:16
    Para-Rowing- India finishes second in Final B!

    India finishes second in Final B of the PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls with a timing of 8:16:96. USA finishes top with 7:48:38. 

  • September 01, 2024 14:03
    Raju fails to make the cut in Women’s 1500m T11

    Rakshita Raju finishes last in Heat 3 with a timing of 5:29:92 and fails to make the cut. China’s He Shanshan finishes top to qualify. 

  • September 01, 2024 14:02
    Para-Athletics - Rakshita Raju in action!

    Rakshita Raju will compete in the Women’s 1500m- T11 Round 1. She will compete in Heat 3 and will have China’s He Shanshan, South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee and Kenya’s Priscah Jepkemei. 

  • September 01, 2024 13:56
    Manisha cruises into the semifinals - medal confirmed for India!

    Manisha Ramadass beats Japan’s Toyoda Mamiko 21-13, 21-16 to reach the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinals. 

    Ramadass will play fellow Indian Thulasimathi Murugesan in the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinal. This means it is a confirmed medal for India. 

  • September 01, 2024 13:38
    Manisha wins her first game!

    Manisha Ramadass starts well, winning her first game 21-13. 

  • September 01, 2024 13:37
    Manisha Ramadass in action!

    Manisha Ramadass plays her Women’s Singles SU5 quarterfinal against Japan’s Toyoda Mamiko. 

  • September 01, 2024 13:05
    Kohli loses her quarterfinal!

    Palak Kohli loses her Women’s Singles SL4 quarterfinal match against Indonesia’s Khalimatus Sadiyah with a 19-21, 15-21 scoreline. 

  • September 01, 2024 12:50
    Kohli loses her first game!

    It is a close one as Kohli loses her first game 19-21 against Sadiyah, She will need to win the next two on the trot if she wants to stay alive in the tournament. 

  • September 01, 2024 12:37
    Next in para badminton - Palak Kohli in action!

    Palak Kohli faces Indonesia’s Khalimatus Sadiyah in the Women’s Singles SL4 quarterfinal. 

  • September 01, 2024 12:28
    Follow all the Indian shooting from Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics!

    Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu in action in R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification

    Paralympics 2024 updates: Here’s the score, highlights and coverage of the Paris Paralympics’ shooting events of September 1.

  • September 01, 2024 12:25
    Mandeep loses her quarterfinal!

    Mandeep Kaur loses her second game 9-21 and loses her quarterfinal (8-21, 9-21) against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji. 

    Bolaji will play China’s Xiao Zuxian in the Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal. 

  • September 01, 2024 12:14
    Mandeep with work to do after losing the first game!

    Mandeep Kaur loses her first game 8-21 with her Nigerian opponent dominating throughout. 

  • September 01, 2024 12:06
    Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur begins her quarterfinal!

    Mandeep Kaur begins her Women’s Singles SL3 quarterfinal against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji. 

  • September 01, 2024 11:22
    Paris Paralympics Day 4 - LIVE medals table!

    Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: India 22nd with five medals, China leads with 20 golds

    The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

  • September 01, 2024 10:56
    All the Indians in action - Day 4 of Paris Paralympics!

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 1, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.

