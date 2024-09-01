Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Ramadass reaches semifinals, Avani Lekhara fails to qualify, Indian events, latest results, scores

Key Updates
- Para shooting - Avani Lekhara fails to qualify!
- Raju fails to make the cut in Women’s 1500m T11
- Manisha cruises into the semifinals - medal confirmed for India!
- Kohli loses her quarterfinal!
- Follow all the Indian shooting from Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics!
- Mandeep loses her quarterfinal!
- Paris Paralympics Day 4 - LIVE medals table!
- All the Indians in action - Day 4 of Paris Paralympics!
- September 01, 2024 14:23Para shooting - Avani Lekhara fails to qualify!
Avani Lekhara finished 11th with a score of 632.8 in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 qualification, thus failing to make the cut. Sidhartha Babu also failed to qualify in the same event, finishing with a tally of 628.3 and 28th in the standings.
- September 01, 2024 14:16Para-Rowing- India finishes second in Final B!
India finishes second in Final B of the PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls with a timing of 8:16:96. USA finishes top with 7:48:38.
- September 01, 2024 14:03Raju fails to make the cut in Women’s 1500m T11
Rakshita Raju finishes last in Heat 3 with a timing of 5:29:92 and fails to make the cut. China’s He Shanshan finishes top to qualify.
- September 01, 2024 14:02Para-Athletics - Rakshita Raju in action!
Rakshita Raju will compete in the Women’s 1500m- T11 Round 1. She will compete in Heat 3 and will have China’s He Shanshan, South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee and Kenya’s Priscah Jepkemei.
- September 01, 2024 13:56Manisha cruises into the semifinals - medal confirmed for India!
Manisha Ramadass beats Japan’s Toyoda Mamiko 21-13, 21-16 to reach the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinals.
Ramadass will play fellow Indian Thulasimathi Murugesan in the Women’s Singles SU5 semifinal. This means it is a confirmed medal for India.
- September 01, 2024 13:38Manisha wins her first game!
Manisha Ramadass starts well, winning her first game 21-13.
- September 01, 2024 13:37Manisha Ramadass in action!
Manisha Ramadass plays her Women’s Singles SU5 quarterfinal against Japan’s Toyoda Mamiko.
- September 01, 2024 13:05Kohli loses her quarterfinal!
Palak Kohli loses her Women’s Singles SL4 quarterfinal match against Indonesia’s Khalimatus Sadiyah with a 19-21, 15-21 scoreline.
- September 01, 2024 12:50Kohli loses her first game!
It is a close one as Kohli loses her first game 19-21 against Sadiyah, She will need to win the next two on the trot if she wants to stay alive in the tournament.
- September 01, 2024 12:37Next in para badminton - Palak Kohli in action!
Palak Kohli faces Indonesia’s Khalimatus Sadiyah in the Women’s Singles SL4 quarterfinal.
- September 01, 2024 12:28Follow all the Indian shooting from Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics!
- September 01, 2024 12:25Mandeep loses her quarterfinal!
Mandeep Kaur loses her second game 9-21 and loses her quarterfinal (8-21, 9-21) against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji.
Bolaji will play China’s Xiao Zuxian in the Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal.
- September 01, 2024 12:14Mandeep with work to do after losing the first game!
Mandeep Kaur loses her first game 8-21 with her Nigerian opponent dominating throughout.
- September 01, 2024 12:06Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur begins her quarterfinal!
Mandeep Kaur begins her Women’s Singles SL3 quarterfinal against Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji.
- September 01, 2024 11:22Paris Paralympics Day 4 - LIVE medals table!
- September 01, 2024 10:56All the Indians in action - Day 4 of Paris Paralympics!
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 1, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para rowing and para table tennis.
