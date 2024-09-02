Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan secured her place in the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating compatriot Manisha Ramadass in a thrilling women’s SU5 semifinal on the wee hours of Monday.

The top-seeded Thulasimathi prevailed in a hard-fought contest, winning 23-21, 21-17 in just under 40 minutes. This victory guaranteed India an eighth medal at the Paralympic Games.

The first game was a tightly contested affair, with both players showcasing their skills and determination. Despite saving multiple game points, Manisha was unable to capitalise on her opportunities, allowing Thulasimathi to claim it 23-21.

In the second game, Manisha started strongly, taking an 11-10 lead at the mid-game break. However, a series of errors, including net faults and service misses, derailed her momentum. Thulasimathi capitalised on her opponent’s mistakes, employing a combination of precise drop shots and strategic placements to secure the game 21-17 and move to the final.

The Indian World No. 1 will now face the Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist, Yang Qiu Xia of China, in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, Manisha Ramadass will compete against Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren for bronze medal.