Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan secured her place in the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating compatriot Manisha Ramadass in a thrilling women’s SU5 semifinal on the wee hours of Monday.
The top-seeded Thulasimathi prevailed in a hard-fought contest, winning 23-21, 21-17 in just under 40 minutes. This victory guaranteed India an eighth medal at the Paralympic Games.
The first game was a tightly contested affair, with both players showcasing their skills and determination. Despite saving multiple game points, Manisha was unable to capitalise on her opportunities, allowing Thulasimathi to claim it 23-21.
In the second game, Manisha started strongly, taking an 11-10 lead at the mid-game break. However, a series of errors, including net faults and service misses, derailed her momentum. Thulasimathi capitalised on her opponent’s mistakes, employing a combination of precise drop shots and strategic placements to secure the game 21-17 and move to the final.
The Indian World No. 1 will now face the Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist, Yang Qiu Xia of China, in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, Manisha Ramadass will compete against Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren for bronze medal.
