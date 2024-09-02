MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan storms into gold medal match, beats compatriot Manisha Ramadass in semifinals

India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan beat compatriot Manisha Ramadass in the women’s SU5 badminton semifinal to enter the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 02:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan in action during a Women’s Singles SU5 match.
India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan in action during a Women’s Singles SU5 match. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan in action during a Women’s Singles SU5 match. | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan secured her place in the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating compatriot Manisha Ramadass in a thrilling women’s SU5 semifinal on the wee hours of Monday.

The top-seeded Thulasimathi prevailed in a hard-fought contest, winning 23-21, 21-17 in just under 40 minutes. This victory guaranteed India an eighth medal at the Paralympic Games.

FOLLOW | Paris Paralympics LIVE UPDATES

The first game was a tightly contested affair, with both players showcasing their skills and determination. Despite saving multiple game points, Manisha was unable to capitalise on her opportunities, allowing Thulasimathi to claim it 23-21.

In the second game, Manisha started strongly, taking an 11-10 lead at the mid-game break. However, a series of errors, including net faults and service misses, derailed her momentum. Thulasimathi capitalised on her opponent’s mistakes, employing a combination of precise drop shots and strategic placements to secure the game 21-17 and move to the final.

The Indian World No. 1 will now face the Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist, Yang Qiu Xia of China, in the gold medal match. Meanwhile, Manisha Ramadass will compete against Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren for bronze medal.

