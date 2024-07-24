MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source

Guenichi won the gold medal at the Arab Games last year in the men’s Greco-Roman 130kg category. 

Published : Jul 24, 2024 19:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Guenichi is out of the Paris Games after a four-year ban.
Guenichi is out of the Paris Games after a four-year ban. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Guenichi is out of the Paris Games after a four-year ban. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: French fencer Thibus confirmed for Olympic Games despite ongoing doping case
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Why two-time Olympic champion Fiji has no Indians in its Rugby 7s team
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Video emerges of Equestrian Briton Dujardin whipping horse’s legs
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff named flag bearer for USA at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th July: Morocco takes lead v Argentina in football; AUS beats Samoa in Rugby 7s
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source
    Reuters
  3. SL vs THA, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Thailand 28/2 after PowerPlay vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Longest-standing Olympic records at a glance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 LIVE Medal Updates: All-time medal tally of every participating country at the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment