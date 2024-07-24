Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source

Tunisian wrestler Amine Guenichi has been ruled out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after being handed a four-year doping ban, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source declined to be named because they were not at liberty to discuss the matter immediately.
Guenichi won the gold medal at the Arab Games last year in the men’s Greco-Roman 130kg category.
