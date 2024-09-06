MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Storey wins 19th gold medal to extend British record

Storey beat France’s Heidi Gaugain, who also took silver on Wednesday, in a photo-finish at the end of the 71-km race.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 16:21 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal.
Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sarah Storey picked up her 19th Paralympic gold medal on Friday, winning the women’s C4-5 road race to extend her record as the most successful British Paralympian.

It was Storey’s second gold at the Paris Games, after winning the women’s C5 time trial on Wednesday.

Storey beat France’s Heidi Gaugain, who also took silver on Wednesday, in a photo-finish at the end of the 71-km race.

The 46-year-old now has 14 Paralympic golds in cycling, with the other five won in swimming. She overtook swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 Paralympic golds in 2021.

Storey’s total Paralympic medal tally stands at 30, with 16 won in swimming between 1992-2004.

