Sarah Storey picked up her 19th Paralympic gold medal on Friday, winning the women’s C4-5 road race to extend her record as the most successful British Paralympian.
It was Storey’s second gold at the Paris Games, after winning the women’s C5 time trial on Wednesday.
Storey beat France’s Heidi Gaugain, who also took silver on Wednesday, in a photo-finish at the end of the 71-km race.
The 46-year-old now has 14 Paralympic golds in cycling, with the other five won in swimming. She overtook swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 Paralympic golds in 2021.
Storey’s total Paralympic medal tally stands at 30, with 16 won in swimming between 1992-2004.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Praveen Kumar breaks Asian Record with 2.08m in men’s high jump T64 final; latest results, score
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Rahul, Parag at crease, IND A 110/2 vs IND B; IND D 186/5 vs IND C
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Storey wins 19th gold medal to extend British record
- Asian World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Moriyasu cautious ahead of Bahrain clash despite China demolition
- ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett, Lawrence start steady vs Sri Lanka
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE