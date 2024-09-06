MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Japan and Turkey take gold in men’s and women’s goalball

Sano Yuto scored the golden goal to give Japan victory against Ukraine by four goals to three after extra time in the South Paris Arena, marking a strong improvement on its fifth-placed finish at its home Games three years ago.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 11:47 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Japan won its first gold medal in the men’s goalball.
Japan won its first gold medal in the men's goalball. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan won its first gold medal in the men’s goalball. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Japan won its first gold medal in the men’s goalball via golden goal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday, while Turkey claimed its third consecutive title in the women’s event.

Sano Yuto scored the golden goal to give Japan victory against Ukraine by four goals to three after extra time in the South Paris Arena, marking a strong improvement on its fifth-placed finish at its home Games three years ago.

In front of a capacity crowd, Japan broke the deadlock through Kazuya Kaneko and Koji Miyajiki to take a 2-0 lead inside the opening three minutes.

But Ukraine struck back, first via Anton Strelchyk and then through a Vasyl Oliinyk penalty, to level the score going into the break.

Japan came within inches of retaking the lead two minutes into the second period, only for Ukraine’s Oleksandr Toporkov to charge back and grab the ball right on the line.

Japan did soon restore its lead in a tense second half, however, when Sano powered a throw through the Ukrainian defence to make it 3-2 to the Japanese.

Ukraine tried to force the issue but the solid black-and-red wall Japan’s trio had constructed in front of its goal held fast until two minutes from time.

Strelchyk’s throw was only half-parried away and the ball squirmed into the goal to make it 3-3, forcing extra time.

ALSO READ | Paralympics 2024: Ukraine starts judo campaign with triple medal haul

Yuto then fired in the winning goal to spark wild celebrations as Japan became Paralympic champions for the first time.

Turkish delight

The Turkish women’s team have now won gold in all three of the appearances at the Paralympics.
The Turkish women's team have now won gold in all three of the appearances at the Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

The Turkish women’s team have now won gold in all three of the appearances at the Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After tasting gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, the Turkish women’s team have now won gold in all three of the appearances at the Paralympics following their 8-3 victory over Israel.

“Three finals, three championships, three gold medals,” said Turkey’s triple Paralympic champion Sevda Altunoluk.

“I can’t explain my feelings because I am so happy and the feeling is so deep,” she said.

Reigning world champion Turkey made a fast start against Israel in the final, scoring two goals inside the first two minutes, courtesy of Altunoluk and Fatma Gul Guler.

Israel called for a time-out just after Turkey’s third and then immediately struck back through Lihi Ben David to make it 3-1.

However, a team penalty against Israel, which was duly converted by Guler, and another goal seconds later from Altunoluk pushed Turkey further ahead.

The Turks added two more goals before Ben David doubled up to take the sides into half-time with the score at 7-2.

The second period started cagily until Altunoluk scored with a fine cross-court effort that flew into the bottom corner. Israel’s Ben David got her third with just under five minutes to go but Turkey was home and dry.

Turkey’s Altunoluk finished top-scorer of the gold medal match on four goals and 21 for the whole tournament.

In the bronze medal matches, China’s women eased past Brazil 6-0 to claim bronze, while in the same fixture on the men’s side of the draw Brazil beat the Chinese 5-3.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics

