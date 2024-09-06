MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India slips to 16th spot, China leads with 74 golds

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Sep 06, 2024 12:44 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bronze medallist India’s Kapil Parmar poses during the victory ceremony for the para judo men’s -60kg J1 final block event.
Bronze medallist India’s Kapil Parmar poses during the victory ceremony for the para judo men’s -60kg J1 final block event. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bronze medallist India’s Kapil Parmar poses during the victory ceremony for the para judo men’s -60kg J1 final block event. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 166 medals, including 74 golds. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 36 and 27 gold medals, respectively.

India has won five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals in Paris to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Kapil Parmar won India’s 25th medal in the men’s -60kg J1 bronze after defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira.

Harvinder Singh won a historic first-ever gold medal for India in para archery after defeating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25) in the men’s individual recurve open final to clinch his second straight medal at the Paralympic Games.

Later in the day, Dharambir set an Asian Record of 34.92m to win the country’s fifth gold in the men’s club throw F51 final at the Paralympics, equalling that of Tokyo. In the same event, Pranav Soorma won silver with a throw of 34.59m.

Earlier, Sachin Khilari won a silver medal in men’s shot put F46 final with a throw of 16.32m.

Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu won silver and bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event on September 3. On the other hand, Ajeet Singh won a silver medal while Sundar Singh Gurjar grabbed a bronze in the men’s javelin F46 event. Deepthi Jeevanji bagged a bronze in women’s 400m T20 event.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. Later, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event. Nithya Sre defeated Rani Marlina of Indonesia to clinch bronze in women’s singles SH6 category to take India’s tally to 15 medals.

READ | Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 9

India’s eighth medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 came with Yogesh Kathuniya winning silver in the men’s discus F56 final.

Suhas Yathiraj lost to Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match in men’s singles SL4 category. Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match. This will be India’s second para archery medal after Harvinder Singh won bronze in Tokyo.

Nishad Kumar finished second in the men’s high jump T47 final and Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.

India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris features 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 74 55 37 166
2 Great Britain 36 28 19 84
3 USA 27 33 17 77
4 Netherlands 21 10 5 36
5 France 17 22 22 61
6 Italy 16 11 27 54
7 Ukraine 15 20 26 61
8 Brazil 15 18 29 62
9 Australia 14 12 19 45
10 Germany 9 9 15 33
16 India 5 9 11 25

Updated till September 6, 12:40 PM IST

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer nears 200, IND B 290/7 vs IND A; IND D 8/0 vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Axar Patel’s growth as assured batter adds further stock for Indian starting berth
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India slips to 16th spot, China leads with 74 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Indians in action from 1:30PM IST onwards; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India slips to 16th spot, China leads with 74 golds
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Indians in action from 1:30PM IST onwards; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Japan and Turkey take gold in men’s and women’s goalball
    AFP
  4. Paralympics 2024: Ukraine starts judo campaign with triple medal haul
    AFP
  5. Paralympics 2024, Day 9 - September 6: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer nears 200, IND B 290/7 vs IND A; IND D 8/0 vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Axar Patel’s growth as assured batter adds further stock for Indian starting berth
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India slips to 16th spot, China leads with 74 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Indians in action from 1:30PM IST onwards; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment