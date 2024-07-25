When he finished his practice session at the archery range at the Invalides, a day before the qualification round of the archery competition at the Paris Olympics, Tarundeep Rai walked up to the other end of the ground and took a close look at the flags next to the targets. Something was off about them. The flags are meant to give a sense of the wind direction and intensity, allowing archers to compensate while aiming their shots.

“Normally, the cloth is made of light silk. When the wind blows, you get to know just how much you need to adjust your shots. This time I saw that the flag is made of a much heavier material. You get an idea of the wind’s direction but not how strong the breeze is. It’s going to make things a little tougher especially for the first few arrows because it’s going to take time for everyone to adjust,” says Rai.

Rai insists he’ll adjust. He will will himself to do so. As he runs his hands through his thinning hair, Rai insists there’s no other choice. The 40-year-old from Namchi, Sikkim, who is competing at his fourth Olympic Games, knows there won’t be another chance. “For me, every Olympics is important. But this one is a little emotional for me. It’s going to be my last Olympics and my last tournament,” he says.

FILE PHOTO: Forty-year-old archer Tarundeep Rai is set to retire from the sport after his fourth and final Olympics in Paris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rai isn’t the only athlete for whom the Olympic Games will be a final hurrah. Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, who will be India’s male flagbearer at the Opening ceremony on Saturday, also said that the Games -- the sixth Olympics of his career -- would be his final one. Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also announced that like Rai, the Paris Games would not just be his final Olympics but also the last competitive tournament of his career.

After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, Sreejesh says he had previously considered retiring at several points over the last three years. As far as swansongs go, he admits there’s no better venue than the Olympic Games.

Memorable goodbye

“This is my last dance,” the 36-year-old says. “In the life of a sports person, there will be a lot of scenarios where your mind says this will be enough and this is the time. The previous time when that thought came into my mind, the situation stopped me or some person came into my life and said this is not the right time. This time I thought, gearing up for my fourth Olympics, it’s the best platform for me to say goodbye because I believe this is the best place where you can say ‘I’m done’. Going back from a normal tournament is a bit normal for everyone but saying goodbye from the world’s best platform is something everyone may remember me for a lifetime,” Sreejesh says following a practice session at the Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir where the hockey competition will be held.

While they might have accomplished more than most sportspersons ever will, all three have that nagging feeling that there’s still unchecked items on their bucket list.

Sharath may have accomplished one of his career-defining moments when India qualified for men’s team for the Olympics for the first time ever, but he now hopes to do even more. “It’s my last Olympics but I’m both happy and excited. I have given it my everything and I really hope we can make the quarterfinals if not a medal at least,” he says.

For Sreejesh, who has won an Olympic medal already, the goal is likewise to do a little more. “The thing I haven’t achieved is the Olympic gold medal. It’s the only thing that I’m missing. So, I want to take that this time,” he says.

You can sense Rai wants that elusive Olympic medal himself and one can’t help but wonder whether that puts more pressure on himself than he can handle. Rai though cracks a wry smile at the suggestion. It’s not the medal he’s after – just to perform at the level he thinks he’s capable of. “Earlier, I used to think I had to win a medal. But now, I feel that either I have understood sports or I have become a buddha (old man)! Earlier, I used to feel pressure. I used to think I have to win the Olympics, I have to win the medal. Then, I wouldn’t and I would wonder why I wasn’t able to perform. But what happened was that when the Olympics came, no one was putting pressure on me. I was putting pressure on myself.

Putting the process first

“Now, I think differently. I just work on the process I have to follow. I don’t plan on bypassing that and thinking about a medal. If I shoot well, I’ll get the medal. It’s not the other way around. As I’ve got older, I’ve understood how I did my best when I wasn’t thinking about a medal. When I went to competitions like the World Cup this year (where India won a historic men’s team gold at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai in April), I wasn’t thinking about medals. I was just going normally, shooting without pressure, performing and winning medals. It took me 20 years to realise what others figured out much faster. I’ve competed in three Olympics already. Now, I just want to shoot to the best of my ability here,” he says.

While he might still have goals to accomplish, Rai is willing to give himself credit for lasting as long as he had. “So much has changed in archery. When I first started shooting, I used to shoot a bow with a draw length of between 40 to 42 pounds. I couldn’t think of shooting a heavy bow. Now, everyone is firing a bow with a draw weight of over 50 pounds. That means that your arrow speed is very high and the wind doesn’t affect the arrows flight all that much. But at the same time, it’s a lot harder to shoot a bow which is that heavy. It’s harder to practise and I have to maintain my body a lot more. At this age, 50 pound lift is not easy for me. But sports science has advanced a lot since 2004 and I’m able to do it,” he says.

“The thing I haven’t achieved is the Olympic gold medal. It’s the only thing that I’m missing. So, I want to take that this time.”PR SreejeshIndian men’s hockey team goalkeeper

As they see the end of the road, all three have begun to crystallise their priorities at the Olympics. “When you are a kid, you are just excited about the Olympics and you want to do a lot of things but when you are matured enough, you always focus on your and the team’s performance. This time, it’s more about responsibilities and sharing it with the youngsters. Telling them you aren’t here to enjoy this tournament but you are here to win this medal. You can enjoy whatever you want to after the main job is done,” says Sreejesh.

Indeed, when he looks back at the 20-year-old who made his first appearance two decades ago at the 2004 Games in Athens, Rai is philosophical about his own journey. “Individually, I didn’t know the importance of this competition at that time. I was very young. Today, when I know the importance, I don’t have youth anymore. So, it feels like if I would have been more young, it would have been better. But this is the truth that I have to accept and this is going to be my last chance. I have to perform well,” he says.

