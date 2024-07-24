Games Wide Open: Paris ready for 2024 Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital

When one travelled from the City of Joy to the City of Light, bright smiles of the volunteers, dressed in green uniform, made one forget the long and tiring journey.

Their gesture was enough make a visitor comfortable and help them skip the initial hiccups they would have anticipated after arriving in a new country.

The design, colours and motif of the Games, subtly embellishing the Charles de Gaulle airport, Stade de France and the Aquatics centre across it on the way to the heart of the city, underscored that Paris was ready for Games Wide Open.

French supporters look on ahead of the men’s Rugby Sevens matches during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France. | Photo Credit: AFP

The French people are excited about the Olympics. Fans are either dressed up in the Gallic Rooster costume on the footpath, or flocking the Stade de France stadium to witness the home team take on USA in a men’s Rugby Sevens match on the first day of the competitions of the 33rd Olympic Games.

The long walk from the St. Denis metro station to the stadium didn’t appear too long because of the fans’ enthusiasm. “Follow the crowd,” an ecstatic gentleman guided us without understanding the place we were looking for.

Numerous friendly people along the way were always eager to extend assistance to a foreigner despite the language barrier, making one feel at home amid the Games atmosphere.

For pin collectors, the Olympics is the ultimate pilgrimage. Several pin collectors from different countries were seen roaming around the Games Village in Paris, looking for people following the same passion.

Thurston Bilal of Los Angeles waits outside the Olympic Village to trade Olympic pins with athletes and other collectors. | Photo Credit: AP

Proudly wearing the tiny jewel-like pieces all over their shirts, vests and caps, they celebrated the spirit of the Games in a different way.

Reed Scott from Atlanta is one such avid pin collector, who began his hobby when his home city hosted the Games in 1996. He has covered most of the Winter and Summer Games and continues to pursue his passion.

He says this gives him an opportunity to meet and connect with people from across the world. And it goes well with the true spirit of the Olympic Games.