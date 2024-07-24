MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Games Wide Open: Paris ready for 2024 Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital

The design, colours and motif of the Games, subtly embellishing the Charles de Gaulle airport, Stade de France and the Aquatics centre across it on the way to the heart of the city, underscored that Paris was ready for Games Wide Open.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 22:19 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
General view of the Olympic Rings and the Eiffel Tower.
General view of the Olympic Rings and the Eiffel Tower. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of the Olympic Rings and the Eiffel Tower. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

When one travelled from the City of Joy to the City of Light, bright smiles of the volunteers, dressed in green uniform, made one forget the long and tiring journey.

Their gesture was enough make a visitor comfortable and help them skip the initial hiccups they would have anticipated after arriving in a new country.

The design, colours and motif of the Games, subtly embellishing the Charles de Gaulle airport, Stade de France and the Aquatics centre across it on the way to the heart of the city, underscored that Paris was ready for Games Wide Open.

French supporters look on ahead of the men’s Rugby Sevens matches during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France.
French supporters look on ahead of the men’s Rugby Sevens matches during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

French supporters look on ahead of the men’s Rugby Sevens matches during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France. | Photo Credit: AFP

The French people are excited about the Olympics. Fans are either dressed up in the Gallic Rooster costume on the footpath, or flocking the Stade de France stadium to witness the home team take on USA in a men’s Rugby Sevens match on the first day of the competitions of the 33rd Olympic Games.

The long walk from the St. Denis metro station to the stadium didn’t appear too long because of the fans’ enthusiasm. “Follow the crowd,” an ecstatic gentleman guided us without understanding the place we were looking for.

Numerous friendly people along the way were always eager to extend assistance to a foreigner despite the language barrier, making one feel at home amid the Games atmosphere.

For pin collectors, the Olympics is the ultimate pilgrimage. Several pin collectors from different countries were seen roaming around the Games Village in Paris, looking for people following the same passion.

Thurston Bilal of Los Angeles waits outside the Olympic Village to trade Olympic pins with athletes and other collectors.
Thurston Bilal of Los Angeles waits outside the Olympic Village to trade Olympic pins with athletes and other collectors. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Thurston Bilal of Los Angeles waits outside the Olympic Village to trade Olympic pins with athletes and other collectors. | Photo Credit: AP

Proudly wearing the tiny jewel-like pieces all over their shirts, vests and caps, they celebrated the spirit of the Games in a different way.

Reed Scott from Atlanta is one such avid pin collector, who began his hobby when his home city hosted the Games in 1996. He has covered most of the Winter and Summer Games and continues to pursue his passion.

He says this gives him an opportunity to meet and connect with people from across the world. And it goes well with the true spirit of the Olympic Games.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Why some sports have started before the opening ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Argentina vs Morocco group stage football match to be resumed behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
  3. Games Wide Open: Paris ready for 2024 Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Why two-time Olympic champion Fiji has no Indians in its Rugby 7s team
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 24: India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024: Why some sports have started before the opening ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  2. Games Wide Open: Paris ready for 2024 Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian archers begin campaign with an eye on first archery medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indians in action today - Thursday, July 25; time in IST, fixtures and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Return of Olympic Games to French capital a fitting ode to Pierre de Coubertin
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Why some sports have started before the opening ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Argentina vs Morocco group stage football match to be resumed behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
  3. Games Wide Open: Paris ready for 2024 Olympics as excitement and enthusiasm grip French capital
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Why two-time Olympic champion Fiji has no Indians in its Rugby 7s team
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 24: India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment