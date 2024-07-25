Romanian long jumper Florentina Iusco will not compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday partially upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after she tested positive for a banned substance.

Iusco tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control in April last year.

The National Anti-Doping Organisation of Romania had sanctioned her with a reprimand and no period of ineligibility on the basis that she was not at fault or was not negligent.

However, after WADA appealed to CAS, the arbitrator of sport’s top court determined she had failed to exercise the standard of care required for “no significant fault or negligence”, imposing a two-year ban from February 1 this year.

CAS imposed a two-year ban on Iusco backdated to Feb. 1 and disqualified all of her results from April 23 last year.

WADA had originally sought a two-year ban from the day CAS rendered its decision.

