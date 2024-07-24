MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World number one Jannik Sinner out of Paris Olympics 2024 due to illness

Sinner’s withdrawal means world number two and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 20:52 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the French Open.
Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the French Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the French Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis, the Italian said on Wednesday.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the French Open.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” Sinner wrote in a post on X.

“After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home.”

Sinner was also due to play in the men’s doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source

Sinner’s withdrawal means world number two and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

The Olympics draw will be made on Thursday.

Sinner is the latest of a number of tennis players to withdraw from the competition, with Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz pulling out of the tournament on Monday.

Other notable absences from tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, and Ben Shelton.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place from July 27-August 4 at Roland Garros. 

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lionel Messi reacts after controversial Argentina loss against Morocco
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: France rolls out red carpet for 33rd Summer Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Who is Soufiane Rahimi, who scored two goals for Morocco against Argentina in Paris Olympics 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Morocco beats Argentina after suspended match resumes; AUS beats Kenya in Rugby 7s
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina equaliser vs Morocco disallowed, football match resume behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan
    Reuters
  2. World number one Jannik Sinner out of Paris Olympics 2024 due to illness
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Tunisian wrestler Guenichi out after doping ban - source
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: French fencer Thibus confirmed for Olympic Games despite ongoing doping case
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Why two-time Olympic champion Fiji has no Indians in its Rugby 7s team
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lionel Messi reacts after controversial Argentina loss against Morocco
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: France rolls out red carpet for 33rd Summer Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Who is Soufiane Rahimi, who scored two goals for Morocco against Argentina in Paris Olympics 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Morocco beats Argentina after suspended match resumes; AUS beats Kenya in Rugby 7s
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina equaliser vs Morocco disallowed, football match resume behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment