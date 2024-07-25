Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion

The Indian women’s Paris Olympics boxing contingent could face an uphill task in its quest for ultimate glory after it was handed a tricky draw on Thursday.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will face World Championships gold medallist Wu Yu of China in the second round in the women’s 50kg event.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain could face Asian Games champion Li Qian of China in the second round of the women’s 75kg category.

In the women’s 57kg category, Jaismine Lamboria will face Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Nesthy Petecio in the first round, while Preeti Pawar, in the women’s 54kg event, will face World Championships silver medallist Arias Castenada in the second round.

In the men’s section, Amit Panghal, in the 51kg category, will go up against African Games gold medallist Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the opening round, while Nishant Dev will take on Ecuador’s Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in his first game.

More to follow...