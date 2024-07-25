MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will face World Championships gold medallist Wu Yu of China in the second round in the women’s 50kg event.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 23:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen of India.
FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen of India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen of India. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian women’s Paris Olympics boxing contingent could face an uphill task in its quest for ultimate glory after it was handed a tricky draw on Thursday.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will face World Championships gold medallist Wu Yu of China in the second round in the women’s 50kg event.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain could face Asian Games champion Li Qian of China in the second round of the women’s 75kg category.

In the women’s 57kg category, Jaismine Lamboria will face Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Nesthy Petecio in the first round, while Preeti Pawar, in the women’s 54kg event, will face World Championships silver medallist Arias Castenada in the second round.

In the men’s section, Amit Panghal, in the 51kg category, will go up against African Games gold medallist Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the opening round, while Nishant Dev will take on Ecuador’s Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in his first game.

More to follow...

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, July 25: Indian archery teams qualify for quarterfinals; Germany puts three past Australia in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta assists Nunes as Brazil leads against Nigeria in Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta assists Nunes as Brazil leads against Nigeria in Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: July 26 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indians in action today — July 26 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: World Champion Spain beats Japan 2-1; Canada beats New Zealand amid spying scandal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, July 25: Indian archery teams qualify for quarterfinals; Germany puts three past Australia in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta assists Nunes as Brazil leads against Nigeria in Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment