Paris 2024 Olympics: Ankita Bhakat seeded 11th in women’s archery after ranking round; Deepika in 23rd place

Bhakat scored 666 points, her season best score, to grab the 11th seed in the women’s archery competition.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 15:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s archer Ankita Bhakat during women’s individual ranking round.
India’s archer Ankita Bhakat during women’s individual ranking round. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s archer Ankita Bhakat during women’s individual ranking round. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ankita Bhakat ended as the top-seeded Indian in the women’s archery rankings series on Thursday in Paris as she finished with a season-best 666 points in 11th place.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics Archery Ranking Round LIVE Updates

Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari scored 659 and 658 points, respectively, to take the 22nd and 23rd places. The Indian troika totalled 1983 points in the team event to claim the fourth seed and book a quarterfinal spot.

Ankita will face Wioleta Myszor in the Round of 64. Bhajan has been paired against Syifa Nurafifah Kamal of Indonesia whereas Deepika will face Estonia’s Reena Pernat.

Korea’s Sihyeon Lim topped the standings with a World Record score of 694. Her compatriot Suhyeon Nam finished second at 688 while China archer Xiaolei Yang secured the third spot. The main draw will begin on July 30 with the medal rounds scheduled for August 3.

In the team draw, India will face off against the winner of France and Netherlands. If it wins, it is likely to be pitted against the favourite Korea in the semifinals. The team event will take place on July 28.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
