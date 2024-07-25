MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Games organisers investigate pitch invasion chaos during ARG vs MAR match

Argentina lost 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the scores level at 2-2 but the final result was only confirmed two hours later when the game was restarted.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 16:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pitch invaders are detained by stewards after the match between Argentina and Morocco.
Pitch invaders are detained by stewards after the match between Argentina and Morocco. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pitch invaders are detained by stewards after the match between Argentina and Morocco. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris 2024 Olympics organisers are looking into what led to a pitch invasion during the opening match of the Olympic soccer tournament between Argentina and Morocco, they said on Thursday.

Argentina lost 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the scores level at 2-2 but the final result was only confirmed two hours later when the game was restarted.

“The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators,” Games organisers said.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan

“The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions.”

Argentina’s Cristian Medina scored deep in stoppage time to salvage what looked like a 2-2 draw, but the decision ruling out the goal for offside following a VAR review was delivered about two hours after play was suspended.

Once order was restored and the teams had left the field following the invasion in which security staff chased several fans around the pitch, it became clear the match had not been completed but suspended.

The teams re-emerged to finish the match in an empty stadium, playing for three minutes and 15 seconds after VAR completed its review and disallowed the goal, in a turbulent start to the competition. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Games /

Argentina /

Morocco

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
