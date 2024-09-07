Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep wins silver medal in men’s javelin throw F41 event

Navdeep Singh won a silver medal in men’s javelin throw F41 event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Navdeep, who came fourth at Tokyo Paralympics, finished second in Paris with a new Personal Best throw of 47.32m, which came in his third attempt.
Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah grabbed the gold with a new Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m which came in the penultimate round. China’s Sun Pengxiang, with 44.72m, took the bronze medal.
F41 is the category for athletes who have short stature.
It is India’s 17th medal in para athletics. Overall, India has won 29 medals - six gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze - at the ongoing edition so far.
