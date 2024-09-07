Simran Sharma won a bronze medal in women’s 200m T12 event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday.
Simran clocked a new Personal Best timing of 24.75s to finish third. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias took the gold in 23.62s while Venezuela’s Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez won silver, clocking 24.19s.
T12 is the category for athletes with vision impairment.
It is India’s 16th medal in para athletics. Overall, India has won 28 medals - six gold, nine silver and 13 bronze - at the ongoing edition so far.
