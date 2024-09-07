MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran wins bronze in women’s 200m T12 event

Simran won a bronze medal in women’s 200m T12 event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday. It is India’s 16th medal in para athletics.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 23:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran (bottom right), with guide Abhay Singh, celebrates along with fellow medallists after winning a bronze in women’s 200m T12 final at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, on Saturday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran (bottom right), with guide Abhay Singh, celebrates along with fellow medallists after winning a bronze in women’s 200m T12 final at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran (bottom right), with guide Abhay Singh, celebrates along with fellow medallists after winning a bronze in women's 200m T12 final at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, on Saturday.

Simran Sharma won a bronze medal in women’s 200m T12 event at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Saturday.

Simran clocked a new Personal Best timing of 24.75s to finish third. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias took the gold in 23.62s while Venezuela’s Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez won silver, clocking 24.19s.

T12 is the category for athletes with vision impairment.

It is India’s 16th medal in para athletics. Overall, India has won 28 medals - six gold, nine silver and 13 bronze - at the ongoing edition so far.

