MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand Football seeks urgent action from FIFA over drone incident

Canada women’s coach Bev Priestman removed herself from opening match duties amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practice sessions.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 12:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: New Zealand Football CEO called on FIFA to take urgent action over a spying scandal involving Olympic champion Canada.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: New Zealand Football CEO called on FIFA to take urgent action over a spying scandal involving Olympic champion Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: New Zealand Football CEO called on FIFA to take urgent action over a spying scandal involving Olympic champion Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell called on FIFA to take urgent action over a spying scandal involving Olympic champion Canada at the Paris Games and said failure to do so could tarnish the sporting integrity of the entire tournament.

Canada women’s coach Bev Priestman removed herself from opening match duties while an assistant coach and a team analyst were kicked out of the Games on Wednesday amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practice sessions.

Canada, which won its first Olympic title three years ago in Tokyo, opens its campaign in Paris against Group A opponents New Zealand later on Thursday.

Canada Soccer has said it will launch an independent review into the matter while FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is football an under-23 tournament in the Summer Games?

“There is no place for this type of action in football and it is critical that urgent action is undertaken to address this integrity breach,” Pragnell said in a statement on Thursday.

“To hear now that the Canadian team had filmed secret footage of our team training at least twice is incredibly concerning and if not treated urgently could have wider implications for the integrity of the tournament.”

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said he was confident Priestman had no knowledge of the spying incident but added that if any facts were to become known suggesting she was involved, then the body would impose further sanctions.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Canadian Olympic Committee head says women’s football coach had no knowledge of drone incident

“We note that there have been some admissions by the Canadian National Olympic Committee, and they have taken their own sanctions against the Canadian team,” Pragnell added.

“However, considering the seriousness of the situation, and the potential implications to the sporting integrity of the entire tournament, we have referred the matter to the FIFA disciplinary committee seeking urgent action.”

New Zealand’s Olympic Committee has also reported the drone incident to the police and the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Games /

FIFA /

Other Olympic Sports /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Deepika Kumari in action; Streaming info, rules
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand Football seeks urgent action from FIFA over drone incident
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: Indian archers in action in individual ranking round; schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Ugochukwu helps Chelsea salvage 2-2 tie with Wrexham in friendly
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Deepika Kumari in action; Streaming info, rules
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand Football seeks urgent action from FIFA over drone incident
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Andy Murray likely to play only doubles in farewell tournament
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Top five male Olympic gymnasts of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Deepika Kumari in action; Streaming info, rules
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: New Zealand Football seeks urgent action from FIFA over drone incident
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: Indian archers in action in individual ranking round; schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India’s veterans look to hit right notes in swansong campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Ugochukwu helps Chelsea salvage 2-2 tie with Wrexham in friendly
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment