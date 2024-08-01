MagazineBuy Print

Fencing, Paris Olympics 2024: South Korea retains team title in men’s sabre

Already crowned on Saturday in the individual event, Oh Sang-uk delivered the coup de grace in a 45-41 win against the 2023 world champions.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 11:59 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
South Korea’s Oh Sanguk, left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the men’s team sabre final match against Hungary during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
South Korea’s Oh Sanguk, left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the men’s team sabre final match against Hungary during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Korea's Oh Sanguk, left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the men's team sabre final match against Hungary during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Reigning champions South Korea left almost no room for suspense in the men’s sabre team event, beating Hungary and winning their third consecutive title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Already crowned on Saturday in the individual event, Oh Sang-uk delivered the coup de grace in a 45-41 win against the 2023 world champions.

The final bout was at first a tight one, until South Korea’s Do Gyeong-dong gave his team the upper hand by scoring 5-0 against Krisztian Rabb.

ALSO READ | Hong Kong hits back at Italy’s protest against fencer Cheung’s win with posts on pineapple pizza

Hungary was unable to recover despite Aron Szilagyi’s very best efforts, scoring eight touches against Oh, who was less fiery on the piste than in previous bouts.

It confirmed South Korea’s dominance in the event, after they were beaten by Hungary in the final at the 2023 World Championships. The world number ones were the world champions in 2022, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

France claimed the bronze, beating Iran by a comfortable 45-25 after being eliminated by South Korea in the semifinals 45-39.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
