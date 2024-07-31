Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya takes on Christie in virtual knockout; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates

- July 31, 2024 13:50Up next Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie
The all-important Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie match will be played now! Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
- July 31, 2024 13:49SECOND GAME: PV SINDU 21-10 KRISTIN KUUBA
Sindhu is through to the quarterfinals with a straight games win over Estonia’s Kuuba.
- July 31, 2024 13:4820-10
Match point for Sindhu.
- July 31, 2024 13:4519-6
Kuuba’s return goes wide.
- July 31, 2024 13:4315-6
Four quick points for SIndfhu take the scoreline to 15-6.
- July 31, 2024 13:4011-6
An aggressive charge on the net to play a drop shot which takes her into the second break with a five-point lead.
- July 31, 2024 13:3910-6
Kuuba’s serve goes long. She makes another error by hitting one outside. Two points on the trot for the Indian.
- July 31, 2024 13:398-6
Kuuba engages Sindu in a rally before swiftly finding a vacant space for her return as Sindhu hits one onto the net.
- July 31, 2024 13:367-5
A rare service error from Sindhu who put the birdie long before dropping two more points in quick succession.
- July 31, 2024 13:366-2
Wow! Kuuba is struggling to match Sindhu’s pace as the Indian delivers a rapid smash this time to win a point.
- July 31, 2024 13:355-2
A side-on smash and a drive over the net give Sindhu two back-to-back points.
- July 31, 2024 13:343-2
A much-better effort from the Estonian this time around to bring parity at 2-2 before Sindhu’s rampage smash takes her into the lead.
- July 31, 2024 13:33Second Game
SIndhu would love to finish this match quickly to conserve energy before taking on big names in the knockout stage.
- July 31, 2024 13:29FIRST GAME: PV SINDU 21-5 KRISTIN KUUBA
A clean comprehensive win in the first game for the 10th-seeded Indian.
- July 31, 2024 13:2820-4
Game point for PV Sindhu who is making light work of the Estonian challenge.
- July 31, 2024 13:2818-4
Sindhu widened the gap to make it 18-3 before her return went long to concede an odd point.
- July 31, 2024 13:2616-3
Sindhu fails to return on time and drops a point before gaining her 13-point lead with a cross-court drive.
- July 31, 2024 13:2515-2
Another return which went wide for Kuuba. Sindhu extends her lead to 13 points.
- July 31, 2024 13:2414-2
Sindhu is able to wrong-foot Kristin Kuuba at will. She deceives the Estonian to land her drive shot over the net in the forecourt.
- July 31, 2024 13:2211-2
Sindhu goes with a nine-point lead into the first break.
- July 31, 2024 13:2110-2
Kuuba found a good awkward angle for her drive shot but could not keep it in the court to concede another point.
- July 31, 2024 13:218-2
Finally a few point points for the Estonian but Sindhu is cruising in this game at the moment.
- July 31, 2024 13:196-0
Make it a six-point lead for Sindhu who first won the fourth point with a net-inflicted shot and then her return was enough to deceive Kuuba.
- July 31, 2024 13:174-0
The birdie was in her slot, a jump and straight smash fetches her a point this time.
- July 31, 2024 13:173-0
Early lead for PV Sindhu as she gets a confident start with three consecutive points.
- July 31, 2024 13:16Live action
Finally, we have the live action as PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba come to court 1.
- July 31, 2024 13:11Crucial clash for Lakshya Sen up net!
Lakshya Sen will be in action against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie at 1:40 pm in what will be a virtual knockout clash. If he wins, he will go into the top 16 otherwise a return flight for the Indian.
- July 31, 2024 12:58Why is PV Sindhu match not starting?
Court 1 where PV Sindhu will play her match is occupied so there is a slight delay in her match.
- July 31, 2024 12:53Group M Points Table
- July 31, 2024 12:48Match Officials for PV Sindhu’s game
Umpire - Emi Sakamoto
Service Judje: Jacob Syndberg
- July 31, 2024 12:25Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- July 31, 2024 12:23Badminton Schedule - July 31
- Women’s Singles Group Stage - P V Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) - Not before 12:50 pm
- Men’s Singles Group Stage - Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) - Not before 1:40 pm
- Men’s Singles Group Stage - H S Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat (Vietnam) - 11:00 pm
- July 31, 2024 12:13Indian order of play on July 31
- July 31, 2024 12:12Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton events. On Wednesday, July 31, India’s PV Sindhu in women’s singles and Lakshya Sen in men’s singles are in action in the first half before HS Prannoy will play his second group stage match at 11:00 pm.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from La Chapelle Arena.
