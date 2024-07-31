MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to Round of 16 after Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie

The Indian can face his compatriot H.S. Prannoy in the knockout round provided the latter wins his final group stage match.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 14:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.
India’s Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen plays against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie. | Photo Credit: AP

Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia shuttler Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday to advance to the men’s singles round of 16.

Lakshya was slow off the blocks after he trailed 0-5 to the Indonesian in the opening game. However, a flurry of points saw him first level 8-8 and then take an 11-9 lead. Christie fought back to eke out an 18-16 lead but Lakshya claimed five points on the bounce to clinch the first game.

The second round was more one-sided in favour of the Indian as he stormed to an 11-6 lead before closing the game 21-12.

Lakshya can face his compatriot H.S. Prannoy in the first knockout round provided the latter wins his final group stage match.

Earlier in the day, P.V. Sindhu made it to the knockouts in women’s singles.

MORE TO FOLLOW

