Two-time medallist P V Sindhu qualified for the round of 16 at Paris 2024 Olympics after topping Group M in women’s singles on Wednesday.
Sindhu, who won silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 before bagging a bronze in Tokyo five years later, defeated Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second and final group-stage match in . The Indian had earlier beaten Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first fixture.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Follow live updates from badminton
Sindhu joined Lakshya Sen and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the Indian shuttlers who have qualified for the knockout stage.
Former world champion Sindhu will be up against China’s He Bing Jiao, Group N topper, in the round of 16 on Thursday.
It will be a rematch of the bronze medal match from Tokyo where Sindhu defeated He 21-13, 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to clinch two medals at the Summer Games.
Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy will play their final group-stage matches. Wins for both will set up an all-Indian round of 16 clash in men’s singles.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final; PV Sindhu through to R16, Lakshya leads over Christie
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao
- Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya Sen leads 21-18, 11-6 vs Christie; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen beats Indonesia’s Christie, advances to Round of 16
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 4: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win India’s second bronze medal; China on top
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE