Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao

Two-time medallist P V Sindhu qualified for the round of 16 at Paris 2024 Olympics after topping Group M in women’s singles on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who won silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 before bagging a bronze in Tokyo five years later, defeated Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second and final group-stage match in . The Indian had earlier beaten Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first fixture.

Sindhu joined Lakshya Sen and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the Indian shuttlers who have qualified for the knockout stage.

Former world champion Sindhu will be up against China’s He Bing Jiao, Group N topper, in the round of 16 on Thursday.

It will be a rematch of the bronze medal match from Tokyo where Sindhu defeated He 21-13, 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to clinch two medals at the Summer Games.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy will play their final group-stage matches. Wins for both will set up an all-Indian round of 16 clash in men’s singles.