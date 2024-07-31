MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao

Two-time medallist P V Sindhu topped Group M in women’s singles at Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, setting up a round of 16 clash with China’s He Bing Jiao.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 13:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: P V Sindhu qualified for the round of 16 after beating Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in her final group-stage match at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: P V Sindhu qualified for the round of 16 after beating Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in her final group-stage match at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: P V Sindhu qualified for the round of 16 after beating Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in her final group-stage match at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time medallist P V Sindhu qualified for the round of 16 at Paris 2024 Olympics after topping Group M in women’s singles on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who won silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 before bagging a bronze in Tokyo five years later, defeated Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second and final group-stage match in . The Indian had earlier beaten Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 in her first fixture.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Follow live updates from badminton

Sindhu joined Lakshya Sen and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the Indian shuttlers who have qualified for the knockout stage.

Former world champion Sindhu will be up against China’s He Bing Jiao, Group N topper, in the round of 16 on Thursday.

It will be a rematch of the bronze medal match from Tokyo where Sindhu defeated He 21-13, 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to clinch two medals at the Summer Games.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy will play their final group-stage matches. Wins for both will set up an all-Indian round of 16 clash in men’s singles.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
