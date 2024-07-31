Indian sports wrap, July 31: Subroto Cup to kick-off on August 5

FOOTBALL
63rd Subroto Cup to kick-off on August 5 with the highest participation in tournament history
The 63rd Subroto Cup football tournament will start with the Junior girls event in the National Capital Region (NCR) from August 5 to 14.
Four grounds including the iconic Ambedkar Stadium will be used for the tournament. It will be followed by the sub-juniors boys competition in Bengaluru from August 19 to 28.
The junior boys event is scheduled to be played in Delhi NCR from September 2 to 11.
A record 111 teams are scheduled to participate this year from across the country apart from teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.
The best players from the junior boys and girls sections will be given exposure at the Indian Football Centre in Austria/Germany.
“The Indian Air Force (IAF) is committed to make the tournament bigger and better every year, providing a platform for the young to take the next step in their career,” said Air Marshal R. K. Anand, addressing the media on Wednesday.
TENNIS
ITF Women: Niki Poonacha-Hans Verdugo win in pre-quarterfinals
Niki Poonacha in partnership with Hans Verdugo beat Govind Nanda and Cooper Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Lexington, USA.
The results:
ATHLETICS
Services Athletics Championships: Afsal breaks 800m meet record
Asian Games silver medallist Mohammed Afsal (Air Force) broke the 800m meet record, clocking 1:47.06s, in the 73rd Services athletics championships at the SAI-LNCPE Stadium here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Navy’s former Asian bronze medallist M.P. Jabir won the 400m hurdles in 49.99s.
Army Red was on level with Navy (55 points) on top of the points table with Air Force (32) in the third spot at the end of day three.
Results
