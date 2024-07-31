MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 31: Subroto Cup to kick-off on August 5

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 31.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
111 teams across three categories, including eight international teams, will be seen in action in the 63rd edition of Subroto Cup.
111 teams across three categories, including eight international teams, will be seen in action in the 63rd edition of Subroto Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

111 teams across three categories, including eight international teams, will be seen in action in the 63rd edition of Subroto Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FOOTBALL

63rd Subroto Cup to kick-off on August 5 with the highest participation in tournament history

The 63rd Subroto Cup football tournament will start with the Junior girls event in the National Capital Region (NCR) from August 5 to 14.

Four grounds including the iconic Ambedkar Stadium will be used for the tournament. It will be followed by the sub-juniors boys competition in Bengaluru from August 19 to 28.

The junior boys event is scheduled to be played in Delhi NCR from September 2 to 11.

A record 111 teams are scheduled to participate this year from across the country apart from teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

The best players from the junior boys and girls sections will be given exposure at the Indian Football Centre in Austria/Germany.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) is committed to make the tournament bigger and better every year, providing a platform for the young to take the next step in their career,” said Air Marshal R. K. Anand, addressing the media on Wednesday.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

ITF Women: Niki Poonacha-Hans Verdugo win in pre-quarterfinals

Niki Poonacha in partnership with Hans Verdugo beat Govind Nanda and Cooper Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Lexington, USA.

The results:
$82,000 Challenger, Lexington, USA
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hans Verdugo (Mex) & Niki Poonacha bt Govind Nanda & Cooper Williams (USA) 6-3, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF men, Taipei, Taiwan
Singles (first round): S Mukund bt Chung Yun Seong (Kor) 6-1, 2-1 (retired).
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sai Karteek Reddy & Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) bt Takuya Kumasaka & Taiyo Yamanaka (Jpn) 6-1, 6-3.
$25,000 ITF men, Brazzaville, Congo
Singles (first round): Dev Javia bt Anurag Agarwal 6-1, 6-0; Aayush Bhat ((USA) bt Rishi Reddy 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(8); Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Aditya Balsekar 6-2, 6-0; Yuvan Nandal bt Harry Thursfield (GBR) 7-5, 7-5.
$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Theo Herrmann (Fra) bt Chirag Duhan 6-4, 6-4.
$75,000 ITF women, Lexington, USA
Singles (first round): Iryna Shymanovich bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Mananchaya Sawangaew (Tha) bt Destanee Aiava (Aus) & Dalayna Hewitt (USA) 6-3, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF women, Roehampton, Britain
Singles (first round): Eri Shimizu (Jpn) bt Ankita Raina 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
$25,000 ITF women, Mohammedia, Morocco
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vaishnavi Adkar & Rinko Matsuda (Jpn) bt Chelsea Fontenel (Sui) & Sandra Samir 5-2 (retired).
$15,000 ITF women, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan
Singles (first round): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) 6-0, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Haine Ogata (Jpn) bt Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Selina Atay (Tur) & Haine Ogata (Jpn) bt Shria Atturu (USA) & Smriti Bhasin 6-3, 6-3.

- Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

Services Athletics Championships: Afsal breaks 800m meet record

 Asian Games silver medallist Mohammed Afsal (Air Force) broke the 800m meet record, clocking 1:47.06s, in the 73rd Services athletics championships at the SAI-LNCPE Stadium here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Navy’s former Asian bronze medallist M.P. Jabir won the 400m hurdles in 49.99s.

Army Red was on level with Navy (55 points) on top of the points table with Air Force (32) in the third spot at the end of day three.

Results
800m: 1. Mohammed Afsal (AF) 1:47.06s MR, OR 1:48.02; 2. Prakash Gadade (AR) 1:47.93 BR, 3. Parvej Khan (IN) 1:48.19.
400m hurdles: 1. M.P. Jabir (IN) 49.99s, 2. Dhaval Utekar (AF) 50.34, 3. Nikhil Bhardwaj (IN) 50.63.
Pole vault: 1. R. Yugendran (IN) 5.00m, 2. Rambeer Singh (AG) 5.00m, 3. Gaurav (AG) 4.80.
Discus throw: 1. Gagandeep Singh (IN) 55.57m, 2. P. Malik (AF) 55.08, 3. Praveen Kumar (AR) 51.43. Decathlon: 1. S. Stalin Joes (AR) 6859 pts, 2. K.R. Gokul (IN) 6777, 3. Kamal Singh (AG) 6750.

-Stan Rayan

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
