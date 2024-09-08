MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, September 7: Malappuram FC off to winning start in Super League Kerala

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 7.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 00:34 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Malappuram FC’s Spanish forward Pedro Javier Manzi (left) celebrates the first goal of Mahindra Super League Kerala in Kochi on Saturday night.
Malappuram FC’s Spanish forward Pedro Javier Manzi (left) celebrates the first goal of Mahindra Super League Kerala in Kochi on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin
infoIcon

Malappuram FC’s Spanish forward Pedro Javier Manzi (left) celebrates the first goal of Mahindra Super League Kerala in Kochi on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

FOOTBALL

Manzi, Faslu score as Malappuram sparkles in MSLK’s opening night

John Gregory, who had coached Chennaiyin FC to the 2017 ISL title, has moulded Malappuram FC into a fine unit and it showed as the side comfortably beat Forca Kochi FC in the inaugural Mahindra Super League Kerala opener at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday night.

Uruguay-born Spaniard Pedro Manzi and Kerala’s M. Faslu Rahman scored a goal each and came up with an assist too in the opening session as Malappuram walked all over a quiet Kochi.

Malappuram appears to have had a good pre-season and it came up with some smart moves, using the wings nicely to advance. The opening goal came after one such move with Faslu sending a long cross from the right which Manzi nodded home neatly minutes after the start.

The second goal came off a freekick that had a nice Spanish touch and variety to it. Spaniard Aitor Aldalur, who took the freekick, tapped it to his compatriot Joseba Beitia nearby who then sent it to Manzi. The forward received it with a header and passed it to the well-positioned Faslu who finished the job with a nice sliding shot.

Kochi had a wily midfielder in Raphael Augusto, who had won the ISL title twice with Chennaiyin FC earlier, but Malappuram did not allow him much space. Kochi appeared lost for a major part of the game and its best chance came late in the first half but Tunisian Dziri Omran shot wide from close.

The MSLK had a colourful opening ceremony, with cine actors and musicians, which had the crowd of about 10,000 on its feet for most part of the night.

The result:
Forca Kochi 0 lost to Malappuram FC 2 (Pedro Manzi 4, Faslurahman 40).

- Stan Rayan

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Super League Kerala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 7: Malappuram FC off to winning start in Super League Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Simran wins bronze in women’s 200m T12; Navdeep wins gold in Javelin F41 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Full list of Indian results on September 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 7: Malappuram FC off to winning start in Super League Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports schedule, September 2024: Paris Paralympics, US Open, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, UCL and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Randhir Singh set to become first Indian President of Olympic Council of Asia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 6: Shourya Saini wins 50m rifle-3P gold in World Deaf Shooting Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. ESFI to launch WESC Qualifiers in September
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 7: Malappuram FC off to winning start in Super League Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Simran wins bronze in women’s 200m T12; Navdeep wins gold in Javelin F41 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Full list of Indian results on September 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment