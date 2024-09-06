MagazineBuy Print

Randhir Singh set to become first Indian President of Olympic Council of Asia

The Punjab-lad was also a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued on as the honorary member of the global body.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Randhir was unanimously elected by the OCA representatives for the top post when he emerged as the sole candidate contesting for the position earlier this year.
Randhir was unanimously elected by the OCA representatives for the top post when he emerged as the sole candidate contesting for the position earlier this year.
infoIcon

Randhir was unanimously elected by the OCA representatives for the top post when he emerged as the sole candidate contesting for the position earlier this year. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Indian shooter Raja Randhir Singh will be officially named as the first Indian President of the Olympic Council of Asia at the body’s 44th General Assembly set to be held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday

Randhir was unanimously elected by the OCA representatives for the top post when he emerged as the sole candidate contesting for the position earlier this year.

READ MORE | Randhir Singh confident of yoga becoming an Asian sport, backs India hosting Asian Games

He was appointed as the Secretary General, of OCA in 1991 and held the position till 2015, before taking on the role of Life Vice President which he held till 2021, after which he was appointed as the Acting President of the body.

The Punjab-lad was also a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued on as the honorary member of the global body.

He also competed across four editions of Asian Games between 1978 and 1994, winning two individual and one team medals. Randhir also competed at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

