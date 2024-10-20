New Zealand registered its first Test win in India in 36 years, beating the host by eight wickets in the opening match of the three-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
India set up a 107-run target for New Zealand to chase. The visitor completed it inside 28 overs.
The host was bowled out for its lowest home Test total - 46 - in the first innings and New Zealand took a 356-run lead in response. India was bundled for 462, taking a 106-run lead on Saturday.
The last time the Kiwis triumphed on Indian soil was in 1988 when they secured a 136-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Overall, this is only the third Test win for New Zealand in fifteen series in India. the Kiwis last played a Test series in India in 2021 and lost the two-match series 1-0.
New Zealand Test wins in India
- by 167 runs in Nagpur, 1969
- by 136 runs in Mumbai, 1988
- by eight wickets in Bengaluru, 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- Six Kings Slam: Sinner beats Alcaraz in exhibition final
- How can India qualify for WTC final after loss against New Zealand in first Test?
- IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Mandeep Singh returns to 22-member Indian men’s squad against Germany
- IND vs NZ: New Zealand registers first Test win in India in 36 years
- Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Pujara fifty drives Saurashtra forward; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores hundred vs Mumbai
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE