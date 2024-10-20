New Zealand registered its first Test win in India in 36 years, beating the host by eight wickets in the opening match of the three-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India set up a 107-run target for New Zealand to chase. The visitor completed it inside 28 overs.

The host was bowled out for its lowest home Test total - 46 - in the first innings and New Zealand took a 356-run lead in response. India was bundled for 462, taking a 106-run lead on Saturday.

The last time the Kiwis triumphed on Indian soil was in 1988 when they secured a 136-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Overall, this is only the third Test win for New Zealand in fifteen series in India. the Kiwis last played a Test series in India in 2021 and lost the two-match series 1-0.

New Zealand Test wins in India

by 167 runs in Nagpur, 1969

by 136 runs in Mumbai, 1988

by eight wickets in Bengaluru, 2024