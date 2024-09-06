ESFI to launch WESC Qualifiers in September

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is set to launch the qualifiers for the inaugural WAVES Esports Championship (WESC 2025) which will run from September to January next year, culminating in a grand finale here in February.

The championship, a key feature of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), will feature India’s top gamers competing in popular esports titles such as eFootball, WCC, and BGMI.

The WESC 2025 will be a gender-inclusive event, featuring both team-based competitions in BGMI and individual contests in eFootball and WCC. The championship will be conducted in multiple phases, offering a platform for India’s best esports talent to shine.

ESFI, the governing body for esports in India, has been instrumental in promoting competitive gaming, having played a pivotal role in international events such as the Asian Games (2018, 2022) and the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, where India won bronze medals and secured fifth place in League of Legends.

“India’s esports scene is rapidly evolving, and initiatives like WAVES are essential for driving its growth. WESC 2025 is not just about winning; it’s about nurturing a culture of excellence, innovation, and content creation in esports,” said Vinod Tiwari, President of ESFI, in a release.