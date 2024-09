Paralympics 2024, Day 11 - September 8: What are the medal events today?

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, which began on August 28., concludes on September 8.

On the final day, medal events will be held across para athletics, para powerlifting, wheelchair basketball and para canoe.

Here are the medal events on the final day of Paris 2024 Paralympics (timings in IST):-

11:30 onwards - Para Athletics - Men’s Marathon - T54, Women’s Marathon - T54, Women’s Marathon - T12, Men’s Marathon - T12

12:30 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 107kg Final

14:00 - Wheelchair Basketball - Women’s Bronze Medal Match

14:05 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 86kg Final

14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A

15:11 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL2 Final A

15:19 - Para Canoe - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Final A

15:45 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL3 Final A

16:11 - Para Canoe - Men’s Va’a Single 200m - VL3 Final A

17:15 - Wheelchair Basketball - Women’s Gold Medal Match

17:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s over 86kg Final

19:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s over 107kg Final