Paris 2024 Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in semifinal C/D, to compete for places 19-24

India rower Balraj Panwar finished sixth in the men’s single sculls semifinal C/D at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Panwar got past the finish line in 7:04.97 and moved to the final D which will determine the places from 19 to 24. He had fallen out of medal contention on Tuesday after he finished fifth during his quarterfinal.

He trailed from the beginning, clearing the 500 metre-mark in 1:42.49 in the fifth place. However, Panwar dropped to the the sixth place in the next 500 metres and could not fight back.

Despite the last place, the timing was the best Panwar has managed in his four races at the Summer Games. He will now be in action on August 3.